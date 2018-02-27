Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Jupiter reports £193m in profits

By

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpgJupiter has reported a 13 per cent increase in pre-tax profits for 2017, taking its yearly total to nearly £193m.

The asset manager raked in a total of £410m in revenues, with a net management fee margin of 85 basis points on average assets under management across the year of £46.2bn.

Jupiter paid out £42m in cash bonuses to staff.

Fixed income was the largest contributor to net inflows, which offset outflows from the firm’s fund of funds strategy.

However, the firm notes that changes to its unit trust pricing, combined with the decision to absorb the cost of research under Mifid II, with put a dent of around £18m in profits from this year.

Jupiter Merlin portfolios hit by £223m outflows

The results show Jupiter currently makes £13.6m in so-called ‘box profits’, which result from the bid-offer spread between units, intended to cover transaction costs in dual-priced funds. Jupiter announced it would be giving these up ahead of a potential ban the FCA is consulting on as part of its asset management market study.

The FCA study showed that, based on a sample of asset managers, average profit margins in the industry remain around 35 per cent, compared to a 16 per cent average for the FTSE as a whole.

FCA data on asset manager margins

Jupiter chief executive Maarten Slendebroek says: “The resilience of our current operating model and balance sheet strength mean that, despite the continued disruptions and uncertainties that exist around us, we are well placed to continue our growth trajectory and look for new areas of opportunity.”

Recommended

Antonio-Horta-Osorio-700x450.jpg
1

Failed Scot Wids Standard Life insurance merger talks behind £109bn blow

A breakdown in talks to merge Lloyds’ Scottish Widows arm with Standard Life’s pension and life insurance business led the high street bank to pull £109bn from the asset manager, according to reports. Last week, Standard Life Aberdeen shares fell 6 per cent on news Lloyds decided to end investment management arrangements with the asset manager on £109bn […]

3

Brewin Dolphin advisers’ favoured DFM

Brewin Dolphin has been ranked the preferred DFM in a Money Marketing survey of advisers and paraplanners, well ahead of the next most favoured, Quilter Cheviot. Thirty-three per cent of respondents listed the business as their preferred DFM, followed by 10.2 per cent responding in favour of Quilter Cheviot. LGT Vestra, Brooks Macdonald and Parmenion […]

/p/n/e/InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank.jpg
3

Sipp claims against Berkeley Burke could top 1,000

Lawyers who represent investors against Berkeley Burke over allegations of mis-sold Sipps estimate more than 1,000 claims could be in the pipeline. The High Court has approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration, and those affected have until 23 July 2018 to register to join the group action. It […]

The future of dividends

Senior UK Equity Fund Managers Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson discuss the future of dividends with Investment Week Editor Lawrence Gosling in the latest in a series of interviews focusing on UK Equities. During the video the managers look at the visibility and sustainability of dividends and how high dividend growth compares with […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment