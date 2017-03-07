Jupiter launches emerging markets bond fund

Jupiter has launched an emerging markets bond fund for Alejandro Arevalo, who joined Jupiter in December from Pioneer Investments.

The Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Corporate Bond fund, a sub-fund of the Jupiter Global Fund SICAV, aims to provide income and capital growth over the long term by investing in emerging market bonds. While the fund will be benchmarked against the JPMorgan CEMBI Broad Diversified Total Return (USD) index, it will not be constrained.

Arevalo spent four years as an emerging markets corporate debt portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments, and previously worked on emerging market debt strategies at Standard Bank Asset Management, Gibraltar Bank and the International Bank of Miami.

In his new role at Jupiter Arevalo works alongside head of strategy, fixed income, Ariel Bezalel, and considers macro issues as well as sector and stock-specific events.

Arevalo says: “The emerging market debt universe is steadily expanding, particularly with regard to corporate issuance.

“I look forward to working alongside the experienced individuals in Jupiter’s Fixed Income and EM Equity teams to further expand the range of fixed income products available to Jupiter’s growing client base.”

Katharine Dryer, head of investments, fixed income and multi-asset, says: “The EMD sector stands out as an area of opportunity for active managers. In looking for the right individual to spearhead this initiative it was important to us to identify a team player that shares the same focus on fundamental credit analysis and management of downside risk, as well as an ability to read macro trends.

“In Alejandro, we believe we have found a manager whose style is very much compatible with our team ethos.”