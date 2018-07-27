Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Jupiter hit with outflows but profits tick up

By

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysisJupiter has increased profits by 3 per cent in the first half of the year despite reporting net outflows of £2.3bn.

The fund house has reported pre-tax profits of nearly £100m for the six months to June 2018 on assets under management of £48.2bn, down from just over £50bn at the same point last year.

Management fees for the first half of the year came in at £199m, up from £187m for the first six months of 2017.

Money Marketing uncovered data earlier this year which suggested Jupiter’s £7.5bn multi-manager range, Merlin, suffered £224m in net outflows in the fourth quarter, and is likely to have contributed to the reduction in AUM.

Jupiter’s results statement this morning says outflows have been “driven by redemptions from a single product within our fixed income strategy.”

Jupiter chief executive Maarten Slendebroek says: “The first half of 2018 reflected a more challenging operating environment against a more volatile global geopolitical backdrop. Despite net outflows in the period, it was clear our resilient business model and strong balance sheet continue to deliver for all our stakeholders.”

Recommended

UK-London-Westminster-Big-Ben-Bus-480.jpg
4

MPs urge Hammond to overhaul pension tax relief

The government has received renewed calls to encourage greater saving through introducing a flat rate of pension tax relief. In a report from the Treasury select committee on household savings, MPs say the government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of pension tax relief, but also promote greater understanding that it […]

Health services

Challenges and opportunities

By Sarah Scott, marketing consultant On 22 February this year the charity Diabetes UK launched a fundraising initiative, #Swim22. They challenged individuals to swim 22 miles over the course of 89 days – a distance that equates to the width of the English Channel. Because of the time period the challenge is spread over, it […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA proposes new rules for P2P lenders

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation on new rules for loan-based crowdfunding platforms as a first step to fix “increasingly complex” business models. The regulator today issued an update on its review of the loan-based and investment-based crowdfunding market. The updates are the first since a sector review in December 2016 and ask for responses […]

British Pounds in a Mouse Trap
5

Network to compensate after Ucis advice

Adviser network Online Partnership Limited has been ordered to compensate a former client who was advised to invest a large portion of his self-invested personal pension into two unregulated collective investments. The Financial Ombudsman Service has upheld a complaint from Mr D that was made in response to unsuitable investment advice that he felt did […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com