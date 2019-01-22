Money Marketing
Jupiter chief executive steps down

Jupiter chief executive Maarten Slendebroek is stepping down from the role, with former Janus Henderson co-chief executive Andrew Formica due to take on the position.

Slendebroek, who has been Jupiter’s chief executive since 2014, will stay with Jupiter until 1 May after signing a settlement agreement yesterday which will see him awarded a £1m bonus for 2018.

Formica, who used to head Henderson before its merger with Janus Capital in 2017,  is due to take an annual salary of £445,000, with an annual bonus of up to 425 per cent of salary.

Under Jupiter’s long term incentive plan, he will also have the opportunity to earn a maximum of 375 per cent of salary.

A note from Jupiter this morning reads: “Ensuring that appropriate succession planning is in place for the leadership team is one of the most important roles of any board. The board of Jupiter had envisaged that any transition in chief executive would most likely occur over the next couple of years. In developing its succession plans, the board identified Andrew as a potential successor and, in light of his availability at this point in time, has decided, with the support of Maarten, to accelerate these plans.”

The note does not say whether Slendebroek intends to take on another role in the financial services industry, but says that he will be placed on gardening leave for the duration of his six month notice period.

