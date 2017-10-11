Jupiter assets near £50bn on fixed income flows

Money Marketing

Jupiter Fund Management has reported a 19 per cent increase in assets under management to nearly £50bn, helped by flows into its fixed income funds.

In its trading update for the three months to September, published today, the UK money manager saw net inflows at £1.3bn, including £1.2bn of  inflows into its mutual funds across different strategies.

This helped AUM reach £49.4bn year to date.

Fixed income was among the most popular strategies for the firm that helped assets rise 3 per cent in the last quarter.

The European Growth, UK Value, Absolute Return and Global Emerging Markets strategies also attracted “meaningful inflows”, the firm says.

Chief executive Maarten Slendebroek says: “We are pleased to report another quarter of healthy flows following on from a strong first half. Total net inflows were £1.3bn, including £1.2bn of net inflows into our mutual funds across a number of different investment strategies.

“The business momentum from our pursuit of business diversification allied with positive investment performance after fees has driven a 3 per cent increase in AUM over the quarter and a 19 per cenr increase since the beginning of the year.”

