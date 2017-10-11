Money Marketing

View more on these topics

JPMorgan launches first ETFs for Europe

By

JPMorgan is launching its first two ETFs for the European market.

The JPM Equity Long-Short Ucits ETF and the JPM Managed Futures Ucits ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange this quarter and will subsequently be made available to investors in key European markets.

Both ETFs will have hedge fund characteristics and will use factor-based investing and alternative beta strategies. The mandates were designed by the quantitative beta strategies team, headed up by Yazann Romahi. 

The JPM Equity Long-Short Ucits ETF will take a bottom-up approach and focus on factors such as value, quality and momentum in developed global equities.

The JPM Managed Futures Ucits ETF will provide exposure to carry and momentum factors across equities, fixed income, currency and commodities. It will also use a bottom-up approach, taking long and short positions in the futures markets.

Bryon Lake, international head of ETFs at JPMAM, says: “Providing investors with institutional-quality hedge fund strategies in a cost-efficient, liquid and tradeable ETF wrapper should help us to advance the democratisation of hedge fund investing.

“The first wave of ETF listings is the next step in our commitment to building out our active, strategic beta and alternative beta ETF capabilities with a view to serving the needs of clients globally. We intend to build on this momentum going into 2018 as we introduce more of JPMAM’s investment capabilities into the ETF vehicle.”

Recommended

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpg
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum. The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His […]

8

SJP to compensate over pension withdrawal error

SJP call centre told client the withdrawal could be processed in five working days St James’s Place must compensate a client who complained the failure to process a withdrawal from his pension before the end of the tax year led to him paying too much income tax. Initially, the Financial Ombudsman Service adjudicator did not […]

Platforms pledge to help advisers with Mifid II rules

Platforms are setting out their stall on whether they will help advisers with the Mifid II requirement to tell customers when their portfolios drop by more than 10 per cent. Under Mifid II, which will come into force on 3 January 2018, clients invested in a discretionary portfolio must be informed when the overall value […]

Oil industry: only the fittest will survive

The actions of OPEC have forced the oil supply to fall and producers to cut costs and rationalise, says Richard Hulf In an interview with journalist Alexis Xydias, Richard Hulf, manager of the Artemis Global Energy Fund, explains the impact of the fall in the oil price on energy companies. Alexis also quizzes Richard on […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

‘Overwhelming majority’ of multi-asset funds found to underperform

Many multi-asset ranges don’t provide value for money when compared to cheaper alternatives, research from consultancy Finalytiq suggests. The consultancy reviewed 69 risk-rated multi-asset fund ranges consisting of 320 individual funds from 50 asset managers, with a total of £117bn of assets. Fees for these funds range from 0.2 per cent to 2.7 per cent, […]

Jupiter assets near £50bn on fixed income flows

Jupiter Fund Management has reported a 19 per cent increase in assets under management to nearly £50bn, helped by flows into its fixed income funds. In its trading update for the three months to September, published today, the UK money manager saw net inflows at £1.3bn, including £1.2bn of  inflows into its mutual funds across […]

Aegon to drop Cofunds brand in platform upgrade

Aegon is dropping the Cofunds brand as it moves users onto an upgraded version of its platform. After acquiring Cofunds in August last year, Aegon has been working on integrating the platform with its Aegon Retirement Choices offering, bringing many of Cofunds’ features into ARC. Users were due to be transferred to the new Aegon/Cofunds […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment