JP Morgan UK funds head Jasper Berens to leave firm

JP Morgan Asset Management head of UK funds Jasper Berens has resigned from the asset manager after twenty years to “pursue other opportunities”.

The head of EMEA funds at the asset manager, Massimo Greco, will take over the position with immediate effect, while Berens remains in the company for an interim period to manage the transition.

Berens joined JPMAM in 1997 and became its head of UK funds in 2012.

Greco says: “Jasper has made an enormous contribution to our business, been a relentless advocate for our clients and our industry, and has done so with enthusiasm and passion.

“He has built an excellent leadership team and will work closely with us to ensure a seamless and smooth transition. We wish Jasper the very best in the future.”

Money Marketing understands Berens is not going directly to a competitor firm for the time being.

He says after 25 years in the industry “it’s time to take a break”.

He adds: “It’s been a huge privilege to lead this business and I’m very proud of what we have achieved in the UK, as a market leading fund manager and thought leader.”

JPMAM has said its funds leadership team won’t see any other role changes following Berens’ departure.

The firm’s head of UK intermediary sales Dale Erdei will remain in his role, having started in March 2016. Simon Crinage will remain head of UK investment trusts and Tim Mitchell will continue to be JPAM’s head of strategic relationships for UK funds.