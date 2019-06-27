Money Marketing
View more on these topics

JP Morgan poaches Blackrock multi-asset strategist

By

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgJP Morgan has hired Hugh Gimber as a global market strategist for the firm’s EMEA Market Insights team – a support programme for financial advisers to make investment decision.

Gimber will deliver market and economic insights to financial advisers and institutional investors across the UK and Europe.

Market Insights reaches “thousands of financial professionals across the UK and Europe with a quarterly chart pack, regular market update calls, events and timely investment commentary,” according to the company.

UK advisers in firing line as JP Morgan eyes staff cuts

Gimber joins from Blackrock’s Investment Institute, where he served as vice president and multi-asset investment strategist, and will report in to chief market strategist Karen Ward.

Ward says: “We are thrilled to welcome Hugh; his multi-asset investment expertise and analytical background will enhance our team’s research-driven approach.

JP Morgan: ‘Investors need to be careful in the next couple of years’

“Our focus continues to be on cutting through the noise to help investors understand what is happening in the UK and global economy and why it matters for their financial futures.”

Recommended
1

Succession won’t waver on DB transfers as growth plans ramp up

Succession Wealth will revamp its focus on growth, acquisitions and specialised services with no plans to limit the amount of defined benefit transfers its advisers carry out. Despite complex rules, increasing supervision and negative attention on DB activity, Succession group communications and public relations director Mark Stokes says the group remains committed to providing transfer […]

The future of retirement planning: risks and opportunities

From professional connections to defined benefit transfers, how can advisers take advantage of pension challenges? If you want excitement in your financial planning life, then the at- and post-retirement space is where you need to be. This was certainly the message that came out of Money Marketing’s annual Retirement Summit last week, when the best […]

Openwork names replacement for Woodford

Openwork’s in-house asset manager Omnis has named Jupiter Asset Management as the new manager of its £317m Omnis Income & Growth Fund. The decision comes after it had removed Woodford Investment Management from the mandate at the beginning of month. The advice network said that Jupiter, which already manages Omnis’s Emerging Markets and European Equity […]

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) and PruFunds

Adrian Gaspar, Multi-Asset Investment Specialist at M&GPrudential Treasury & Investment Office (T&IO), reveals the answer to a question that is often asked  “do Prudential’s PruFunds have an ethical stance or indeed are they ethical portfolios?”. The simple answer is no. However, ESG considerations are embedded in many of the underlying investment processes used to build […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA turns attention to credit information market

The FCA has called for insight into the credit information market with a view to publishing an interim report on its findings in spring 2020. The regulator cites concerns over the quality and coverage of the credit information market, as well as the effectiveness of competition between credit reference agencies and levels of customer engagement. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com