JP Morgan poaches Blackrock multi-asset strategist

JP Morgan has hired Hugh Gimber as a global market strategist for the firm’s EMEA Market Insights team – a support programme for financial advisers to make investment decision.

Gimber will deliver market and economic insights to financial advisers and institutional investors across the UK and Europe.

Market Insights reaches “thousands of financial professionals across the UK and Europe with a quarterly chart pack, regular market update calls, events and timely investment commentary,” according to the company.

Gimber joins from Blackrock’s Investment Institute, where he served as vice president and multi-asset investment strategist, and will report in to chief market strategist Karen Ward.

Ward says: “We are thrilled to welcome Hugh; his multi-asset investment expertise and analytical background will enhance our team’s research-driven approach.

“Our focus continues to be on cutting through the noise to help investors understand what is happening in the UK and global economy and why it matters for their financial futures.”