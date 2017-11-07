Money Marketing

View more on these topics

JP Morgan to merge raft of funds

By

Merge-Mergers-700.jpgJP Morgan Asset Management is merging several of its funds following a review of its product suite.

Two funds – the £152m Global Financials fund and the £32m Global Property Securities fund – are being merged into the £265m Global Unconstrained Equity fund.

The £152m UK Equity & Bond Income fund is being merged into the £286m UK Higher Income fund and the £268m UK Equity Blue Chip is being merged into the £271m UK Equity Core fund.

A JPMAM spokesperson says: “After our most recent evaluation of our investment offering, we decided that it would benefit both our clients and our business to optimise our product suite.

Investment Insight: Why risky assets have room to run

“We can confirm that JP Morgan Asset Management has notified shareholders of its intention to merge several sub funds, subject to shareholder approval, on the 16 December.”

Last month it was revealed the £44m JPM Balanced Managed fund is being closed on 13 December due to its small size.

Recommended

Business-People-Silhouette-Leaving-Walking-700x450.jpg
1

JP Morgan hires Chancellor’s key adviser as chief market strategist

JP Morgan Asset Management has appointed Karen Ward, chair of the council of economic advisers for the Chancellor of the Exchequer, as chief market strategist for Europe and UK. Ward replaces Stephanie Flanders who left JPMAM in June to join Bloomberg Economics. Based in London, Ward will join after the Autumn Budget and will head the market […]

JP Morgan U-turns on Brexit jobs warning

JP Morgan has backtracked on a warning made ahead of the Brexit vote that up to 4,000 staff would have to relocate as a result of the UK leaving the European Union. The Telegraph reports that in a letter sent to the investment bank’s shareholders, JP Morgan chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon said the […]

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

Ex-JP Morgan adviser jailed over £14m client theft

A former JP Morgan Chase & Co investment adviser has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing over $20m (£14m) from wealthy clients. The Times reports Michael Oppenheim used the money to feed a “pathological” gambling habit. He was ordered by US district judge Analisa Torres to forfeit $20.2m and pay redress to […]

Direction-Business-Strategy-Choice-Decision-Crossroad-700.jpg

Hornbuckle-parent Embark mulls IPO

Hornbuckle-parent Embark Group has signalled a potential initial public offering is in its “medium term agenda”. Embark is also the parent company for Ssas administrator Rowanmoor and fund researcher The Adviser Centre, and acquired the Avalon platform out of administration last year. Embark this week announced it appointed KPMG as its auditor and, in that […]

China tech and Global Alpha: a new great leap forward

By Robin Geffen, Fund Manager and CEO

Internet giant Alibaba is exactly the type of entrepreneurial company that the high-conviction, top-performing Neptune Global Alpha Fund seeks to invest in. Established just 14 years ago in an apartment in Hangzhou, today Alibaba is larger than Amazon and eBay put together and is challenging some of the most powerful internet companies in the world…

Read more 


Important information

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. We do not undertake to advise you of any change to our views.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Platform charges stay flat with Cofunds among cheapest

The adviser platform market grew by 25.4 per cent in the 12 months to 30 June 2017, but average charges have remained flat. According to research from Platforum, the average charge for a £100,000 portfolio in that period was 0.41 per cent, compared to 0.40 per cent in 2016. The average charge for a £500,000 […]

3

Tributes paid as pensions luminary Mike Morrison passes away

Tributes have poured in from across the financial planning profession after the passing of veteran pensions guru Mike Morrison. Morrison passed away at his home yesterday. He was 55. Morrison gained the respect of the industry through a number of roles in his 30 years working in the profession at companies including Winterthur Life, Axa […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment