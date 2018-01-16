JP Morgan hires trio of specialists for ETF push

JP Morgan Asset Management has hired three ETF distribution and product specialists as it continues its push into passive investments in Europe.

The firm has appointed Olivier Paquier as head of continental Europe ETF distribution. Paquier held similar roles at State Street Global Advisors and Amundi.

To lead the distribution in Switzerland the company has hired Ivan Durdevic, who was the Swiss deputy head of ETF and indexing sales at Amundi.

The third hire is John Harrington from Deutsche Bank who will be the head of beta and ETF products at the US asset manager.

The trio will be based in London.

In October, JP Morgan launched its first two ETFs for the European market marking one of the first ventures by a US fund group in the passive fund market in the continent.

Both ETFs have hedge fund characteristics and will use factor-based investing and alternative beta strategies.

JP Morgan AM head of international ETFs Bryon Lake says: “We’re very excited to have Olivier, Ivan and John join our rapidly expanding ETF team. Each brings a significant amount of experience to their respective roles.

“As ETF specialists, their in-depth understanding of the nuances of the ETF market will help us continue to build a best in class business, as we take additional steps towards building our ETF capabilities internationally to serve our clients.”