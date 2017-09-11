JP Morgan hires Chancellor’s key adviser as chief market strategist

JP Morgan Asset Management has appointed Karen Ward, chair of the council of economic advisers for the Chancellor of the Exchequer, as chief market strategist for Europe and UK.

Ward replaces Stephanie Flanders who left JPMAM in June to join Bloomberg Economics. Based in London, Ward will join after the Autumn Budget and will head the market insights team across Europe, reporting to David Kelly, US-based chief global strategist.

In her role as economic adviser to the Chancellor, Ward advised on macroeconomic issues including fiscal strategy and Brexit. She has previously held roles as chief European economist at HSBC Global Banking & Markets and as an economic analyst at the Bank of England.

Kelly says: “Karen brings a wealth of both private and public sector experience to her new role. Her work for the Bank of England and the Treasury has provided her with deep insights into the challenges of both Brexit and monetary policy normalisation in Britain while her expertise in leading HSBC’s European economics team should prove invaluable to our clients in assessing prospects for European financial markets and investment opportunities.”

Ward adds: “I’m delighted to be joining JP Morgan Asset Management and I look forward to helping provide clarity and insight to European investors on global investment challenges and opportunities.”