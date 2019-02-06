Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions company wins appeal over misleading advert

By

The Advertising Standards Authority has quashed a complaint which alleged pensions and technology company Smart Pension mislead consumers with its advertising material.

The ASA initially ruled in favour of a complainant last October, finding Smart Pension’s language “threatening” but announced it had reversed the decision today.

The complaint concerns a letter sent to new firms by Smart Pension advertising its auto enrolment compliance services.

The letter then encouraged businesses to “get compliant in minutes,” and that, using Smart Pension, “it takes just minutes to set up for free”.

The advertising had been prepared following a previous ruling against Smart Pension’s advertising.

The complainant against Smart Pension challenged whether the ad misleadingly suggested it was official communication on auto enrolment, whether it was likely to cause distress through use of threatening language, whether it was clearly identifiable as marketing material.

The ASA says the letter was posted to new firms in envelopes featuring two lines of text. One stated: “www.autoenrolment.co.uk – new rules apply to all UK employers” with the other line reading: “New regulation – marketing communication from Smart Pension.”

The advertising standards watchdog says both lines of text on the envelope held equal prominence and that it was therefore identifiable as marketing.

The letter was distributed close to the deadline for auto enrolment, encouraging the use of Smart Pension to ensure compliance by enrolling staff in a pension scheme.

It also included examples of sanctions imposed on firms for missing the deadline.

The ASA says: “We consider businesses were unlikely to be mislead about the nature of the ad and consider that businesses that has already enrolled their staff into a pensions scheme were unlikely to be caused distress by the references to the sanctions of failing to enrol staff.”

Distress was “not unjustified” for firms who received the letter but had yet to enrol staff in pension schemes, the ASA added.

It was concluded the letter in its whole was not misleading.

The ASA says: “Including the content of the letter and the envelope, we considered that the letter was identifiable a marketing communication and that, although it did mention regulatory matters, it would not be understood by the average consumer to be an official communication.

“We therefore concluded that, on those points, the ad was not misleading.”

JP Morgan invested an undisclosed sum in Smart Pension this week while Legal and General Investment Management also holds a minority stake.

The ASA says the Legal and General logo was also used on the envelopes containing the auto enrolment letters.

Recommended

Paul-Lewis-grey
4

Paul Lewis: FCA can stop banks’ exploitation tactics

This Christmas may be the last time anyone goes a bit overdrawn and is hammered by “high”, “complex” and “harmful” overdraft charges. Because in December 2019, new rules from the FCA will force banks to stop confusing consumers by hiding their excessive fees. Great news. But the best present of all in the FCA’s 215-page […]
3

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]
3

One million savers hit by MPAA since introduction

More than one million over-55s have been subject to the money purchase annual allowance since it came into force in 2015. For individuals wishing to dip into their retirement pots using the pension freedom rules, tax relief is available on contributions up to £40,000 a year, but once they make a flexible withdrawal, they instead […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
103

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Carpenter Using Plane In Woodworking Woodshop for article on Workplace pensions

What to expect from April’s contributions increase

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications Our latest policy paper looks at the potential impact of the upcoming statutory phasing increase, and how to help your clients. The first phase of automatic enrolment has been a huge success. One million employers have automatically enrolled around nine million workers into a workplace pension. When […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money Marketing to launch DFM insight hub for advisers

Money Marketing is delighted to announce we will soon be launching The DFM Centre, a one-stop–shop for financial advice firms providing the latest research and analysis on outsourced investment trends. Throughout the year we will be bringing you the best of Money Marketing and Platforum’s exclusive insights into the market, along with the best from other hand-picked experts to help you benchmark […]

White-label ETFs platform looks to bolster distribution with funding round

White-label platform for exchange-traded fund products HANetf has completed its second oversubscribed funding round with an undisclosed sum. The platform provides technical, regulatory and distribution infrastructure for launching and managing ETFs for asset managers without developing in-house infrastructure. The latest fundraising follows a round in December 2017 and sought funds for growth in areas of sales, distribution, […]
1

Rachel Vahey: Tackling the tapered annual allowance

The allowance remains one of the trickier areas of pensions legislation We are now entering the busiest time in our calendar – the mad last two months before the end of the tax year. One of the tasks for advisers working with their higher earners is to establish what their tapered annual allowance will be […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com