Johnson’s social care promises ‘will not’ convince public

More than half of the public believe the crisis in social care is being neglected due to Brexit, according to Just Group.

Its latest annual social care report sheds light on how attitudes of over-45s towards social care evolve.

It finds 52 per cent of respondents in England believe social care is not being tackled as the political wrangling to leave the EU continues.

Boris Johnson became prime minister in July and has promised to address the lack of funding in social care.

The previous government promised a green paper on social care back in 2017 but that was repeatedly delayed.

Similarly, the recommendations contained in the Dilnot Commission’s report of July 2011, such as a care-spending cap and an increase to the means-test threshold for residential care, fell by the wayside.

Just Group points out the residents of care homes in England who meet their own fees are charged on average £12,500 a year more than those whose bill is picked up by their local authority.

According to a Competition and Markets Authority report from 2017 the average annual fee for self-funders is £44,252, far higher than the average feed paid by councils – £31,720.

The difference between the two groups is £12,532 or more than £1,000 a month extra for the self-funder.

Just Group communications director Stephen Lowe says: “With the care crisis deepening, the government must take the lead and be clear that reforms are on their way.

“But no timetable for the green paper has been set, although the prime minister indicated in an interview published at the weekend that there would be money for social care in Wednesday’s spending review.

“The promise of more funding is welcome but it doesn’t address the total absence of any long-term policy to address the fundamental problems within the social care system.”

Meanwhile Aegon says it hopes to see a short term boost for social care funding in the spending review ahead of a longer term solution being delivered.

Pensions director Steve Cameron says: “As our society continues to enjoy longer life expectancies, we need to face up to the additional costs of providing essential social care for our elderly. Finding a solution to funding social care is one of our greatest future challenges and must be a priority for government and individuals alike.

“Repeated delays by the government to tackle this issue through a promised green paper has meant a social care funding solution has been one of the greatest casualties of the Brexit deadlock. The spending round provides an opportunity for the chancellor to offer some much needed temporary support for local councils struggling to providing care and dignity to a growing numbers of elderly, including those living with dementia. It will be interesting to see whether the chancellor follows the recommendation of the House of Lords report earlier this summer and stumps up the £8bn they believed was needed to restore service to 2009/10 levels.”

He adds: “But additional funding for 2020-21 can only be seen as a stop gap and mustn’t detract from the much more important need to propose, consult on and deliver a sustainable, long term deal for funding social care. While the state has an essential role to play, it is likely that any deal will also involve individuals being asked to pay a share of costs, depending on their wealth, up to an overall cap. Until individuals know what they might be asked to pay, it is extremely difficult to plan ahead, and many fear having to sell their family home, dashing their inheritance aspirations.

”As the government seeks to move on past Brexit, social care funding must be top of its priority list. A fair and stable solution will give people peace of mind around how they will meet their share of costs should they face spending a period of later life needing social care.”