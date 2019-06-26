Johnson courts fund bosses on way to premiership

Front runner in the race to be prime minister Boris Johnson has courted wealthy private equity and hedge fund bosses in an exclusive breakfast meeting, according to Reuters.

Johnson raised donations for his leadership campaign in the gathering last Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The breakfast took place at private members club 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair.

The sources cited by the paper suggest Johnson is on a mission to rebuild ties with the financial services world after an infamous expletive against business expressing concerns about leaving the EU last year.

During his campaign to lead the Conservative Party, Johnson has already offered two different tax breaks for wealthy individuals, though it is not clear yet whether these would be election pledges.

The members club Johnson picked for the event has a strict dress policy, Reuters reports, which require jackets to be worn, except on the dance floor after 11pm.

The Mayfair gathering of fund managers on June 18 came after an earlier breakfast at Somerset House on the Thames, also with business executives, sources told Reuters.