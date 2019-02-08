Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Jason Butler: Why being an average advice firm just won’t cut it

By

One of my favourite TV programmes in the early 1990s was Troubleshooter.

Years before Dragons’ Den and The Apprentice made business mainstream, the genial but wise John Harvey-Jones was shining a light on best practice at a time when the UK was experiencing a serious recession.

In one episode, Harvey-Jones visited Morgan Cars in Worcestershire and was aghast to find a company stuck in the past.

Family-owned Morgan was still hand-building a small number of cars a week. The managing director’s pride in having a three-year waiting list was cited by Harvey-Jones as a point of weakness. His advice was to modernise the production process, increase volumes and raise prices.

Morgan rejected most of it. The company did, however, decide to update its factory, to improve productivity and quality control, and went on to grow sales from £3.5m in 1990 to over £40m today.

Another of the companies visited was Velden Engineering. It made a range of specialist precision products but had an outdated machine shop, which affected productivity, leading to low profitability. Harvey-Jones’s advice was to invest in new machinery and improve production. The company followed his advice and today is a highly successful UK manufacturer, still owned by the same family.

What have these old TV episodes got to do with financial services firms today? Both companies had good products, defined niche markets and sound reputations. But their production processes meant they were less profitable, resilient and adaptable than they could be.

Advice firms have historically been high-margin businesses which require relatively low levels of capital. That is likely to change as three factors coincide. First, the war for talent means qualified and experienced advice professionals command increasingly high remuneration packages.

Second, clients are starting to question the value provided by investment firms as they begin to receive regular cost disclosures after Mifid II. Finally, the new senior managers regime requires firms to have proper governance covering processes and software tools.

The £40k value of advice – and how to make the most of it

It might make sense to hire an external business expert to carry out an assessment of current processes to see what changes may be necessary. The cost should quickly be repaid in improved productivity and avoiding white elephant technology. Another big factor is the increasing demand from clients for a more personal and enjoyable experience. Many would rather visit the dentist than an adviser, so making interactions seamless, simpler and more engaging is vital.

When I ran my own advice firm, we always looked at everything we did from our clients’ perspective. This resulted in us regularly removing paper, unnecessary steps, and doing most of the planning in real time with the client. We looked at how clients felt when they interacted with us by asking three questions:

  1. How would you rate the value we deliver out of five?
  2. Is there anything we are doing that you would rather we don’t?
  3. Is there anything else we could do to improve how we serve you?

Firms of the future need to be ruthlessly efficient, have advice processes that stand up to scrutiny under new governance rules, and an amazing client experience marrying objective analysis with subjective opinions and preferences.

Jason Butler is an expert in financial wellbeing. You can find him Tweeting @jbthewealthman

Recommended

Pensions company wins appeal over misleading advert

The Advertising Standards Authority has quashed a complaint which alleged pensions and technology company Smart Pension mislead consumers with its advertising material. The ASA initially ruled in favour of a complainant last October, finding Smart Pension’s language “threatening” but announced it had reversed the decision today. The complaint concerns a letter sent to new firms […]

Can retirement saving trials save the self-employed from pension woes?

The Department for Work and Pensions is collaborating with the industry to test ways of encouraging the self-employed to save for retirement. Is the focus on marketing messages, tech and behavioural prompts enough to turn things around? There is a widening gap in retirement savings between the employed and the self-employed. The problem is that […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Watchdog-Teeth-Bite-Dog-Mean-700.jpg

‘Dog funds’ at record high

Investors have more money in under-performing funds than ever before, according to Tilney’s latest list of “dog funds”. The latest edition of the bi-annual list of under-performing funds features the highest number of dogs in its history. The 111 funds featured hold a combined £54.6bn in assets – the highest number recorded since the list […]

Brooks Macdonald appoints new chairman

Discretionary manager Brooks Macdonald has appointed Numis non-executive chairman Alan Thomas Carruthers as its new chairman. Carruthers will succeed Christopher Knight, who is due to retire following the publication of the group’s interim financial report on 14 March. 56-year-old Carruthers was formerly managing director of Cazenove Capital after serving as head of global sales trading […]
1

Foster Denovo to launch investment platform

National advice firm Foster Denovo is in the early stages of building a platform for its in-house advisers, Money Marketing has learned. The platform is currently in the pilot stage and will provide access to Foster Denovo’s portfolio range. The firm already has an internal investment management company, Sequel Investments, with a platform adding a […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 8th February 2019 at 11:09 am

    NO ‘average’ business is a good business.

    The difference between ‘ordinary’ service and ‘extraordinary’ service is that little ‘extra’.

    The difference between good financial advice and excellent financial advice is the attention to the smallest detail and an adviser who has a good work/life balance who does not get stressed.

    I know, because my firm always gave extraordinary service and paid attention to the smallest of details.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com