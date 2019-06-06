Japan’s dependence on overseas automobile production

Time and again commentators persistently insist that exports and world trade are the primary drivers of Japanese corporate profits.

However these outdated assumptions face an underlying fundamental problem, namely that since 1993 overseas production of 4 wheeled vehicles by Japanese firms has exceeded their export from Japan, currently by a volume of more than 4:1. So the notion of export trade dependency is more than 25 years out of date.

