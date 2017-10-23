Money Marketing

Japanese politics and record-breaking markets

Chris Taylor, Head of Japanese Equities, Neptune

The Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) convincing election victory on Sunday means that leader Shinzo Abe is on course to be the longest-serving Japanese prime minister since the Second World War. The LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito strolled home with 313 seats, meaning they were able to retain their two-thirds “supermajority.”

Important Information – for investment professionals only.

Investment risks
This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Martin Lewis wins claim against PPI chaser that used his image

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has won a battle against a payment protection insurance claims firm that used his image to promote their services. Lewis and Moneysavingexpert.com, the website he founded, challenged two advertisements from Civil Claim Services. One was a Facebook post that included text stating that “the BBC, Martin Lewis and national press have […]

Foster Denovo makes acquisition to kick off growth push

National advice firm Foster Denovo has acquired employee benefits consultancy TEBC. The deal brings over 100 corporate client relationships, and Foster Denovo will look to build TEBC’s staff into its own employee benefits division, Secondsight. Foster Denovo says the deal is the first in an acquisition strategy it will be pursuing. Chief executive Roger Brosch […]

AJ Bell wins Sipp charges complaint

AJ Bell has won a case against a client who wanted his platform fees for the past 14 years reduced. A client, referred to as Mr N, complained to the Pensions Ombudsman that, because he did not have enough information about what fees would be payable, he sold a property holding in his Sipp far […]

Directors disqualified over fine wine investment scam

Two company directors have been disqualified for a combined 20 years after running a fine wine investment scam that lost investors nearly £1m. An Insolvency Service investigation found that Crimson Fine Wines cold-called customers and then did not purchase or allocate wines to those who had paid for their investments. The investment scheme offered investors […]

Indian market rallies as Modi's popularity strengthens

Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund, comments on the implications of the BJP’s historic election win in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. Read the full article here Important Information – for investment professionals only. Not for retail clients.  Investment risks  The Neptune India Fund may have a high volatility rating and past […]

Latest from Money Marketing

FOS Sipp complaints continue to rise

The number of Sipp related complaints at the Financial Ombudsman Service has continued to rise. Between July and September, 767 Sipp enquiries were received, FOS data out today shows, compared with 678 for the previous three months. Sipp complaints are now more than 50 per cent higher than they were in early 2016. 193 made […]

Youngest PFS fellow finds new advice firm

The youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society has moved to a new advice firm. Vito Faircloth gained the accolade last year at the age of just 22. He became level four qualified in August 2015 before taking additional exams with the professional body. Chief executive Keith Richards described the achievement as “truly remarkable”. […]

