Japan: global growth & record profits

Chris Taylor, Manager of the Neptune Japan Opportunities Fund, discusses the outlook for Japan, explaining why corporates are producing record aggregate profits and profits growth.

Watch his 2-minute explanation here

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets may be higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in developed markets. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Platforms criticised for launching before they are ready

Platforms have been critcisied for going ahead with technology upgrades knowing that they would not be ready to roll them out. Speaking at an event by consultancy the Lang Cat yesterday, principal Mark Polson said that the firm had encountered a number of projects in recent years where, despite knowing there could still be flaws […]

FCA register puts ‘integrity of data’ as priority

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says the watchdog’s main priority for its register will be the accuracy of data displayed about individuals. In a letter to MP Nicky Morgan, Bailey responded to comments Morgan made in the Daily Telegraph that the Treasury select committee would raise the issue of the register when the FCA next […]

