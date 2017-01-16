Japan 2017: Abenomics 2.0

By Chris Taylor, head of Japanese Equities, Neptune

Abe, having reinforced his political position domestically, will most likely hold off any further major policy enactments until after president Trump has settled into the White House and enacted some of his own. Then a relaunch of the Three Arrows programme is likely, or Abenomics 2.0, including both fiscal and monetary measures to kickstart the domestic economy and improve wages, argues Chris Taylor as he reviews 2016 and explains his outlook for the year ahead.

Click here for more

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. References to specific sectors are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these sectors. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.