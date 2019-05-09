Money Marketing
Janus Henderson Investors hires ex-Blackrock MD for a global head of distribution

Janus Henderson Investors has hired Suzanne Cain as global head of distribution. Cain will be responsible for the firm’s global sales and product strategy for both institutional and retail investments, and will oversee global marketing and lead client service across the firm’s business globally.

Current co-heads of global head of distribution Drew Elder and Greg Jones will return to their previous roles of head of North American distribution and head of Europe and Middle East, Americas and Latin America respectively. Both will report to Cain when she joins.

Cain brings over 30 years’  industry experience. She was most recently at BlackRock where she served as U.S. and global head of institutional clients, iShares.

Prior to that, she was at Deutsche Bank or Morgan Stanley.

Janus Henderson Investors chief executive officer Dick Weil says: “Suzanne’s appointment follows an extensive review of high-calibre industry professionals.

“She brings deep global leadership experience, an ability to operate strategically and an excellent track record of success in product innovation, building product capabilities and leading global sales initiatives.

“As our primary focus remains on delivering exceptional client service and long-term successful investment outcomes, I am confident in Suzanne’s ability as a transformative leader to continue to drive forward our new growth priorities and global distribution efforts.”

Cain will join Janus Henderson effective 20 May 2019.

Cain will sit on the executive committee at Janus Henderson and will be based in Denver, Colorado, USA.

