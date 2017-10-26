Money Marketing

View more on these topics

James Hay to pay out over pension transfer error

By

James Hay must pay redress to a client following a pension transfer error that meant some of her money was not reinvested for four years.

The client also made a complaint against her adviser – named as Credit Suisse in a separate Financial Ombudsman Service decision – which was upheld.

The complainant – called Ms T in the FOS decision – wanted to move her pension from one adviser to Credit Suisse. The Sipp provider was to remain James Hay.

One of the funds Ms T wanted to transfer had to be sold first, so it was arranged this would happen separately. Once the fund was sold, around £250,000 was transferred into the Sipp bank account in May 2012.

Ms T asked in 2015 and 2016 about a large amount of cash sitting in the Sipp bank account that hadn’t been invested. It turned out that the money had been received in May 2012 but had not invested with Credit Suisse.

The money was eventually transferred to Credit Suisse in April 2016 but it was invested four years later than it should have been. Ms T complained to both James Hay and Credit Suisse saying she had lost out on “significant growth” on her investment.

The FOS investigator initially said James Hay and Credit Suisse should share responsibility for the error but then decided James Hay was not at fault for what went wrong.

Credit Suisse wanted the decision referred to an ombudsman and the FOS was also referred the case against James Hay.

Ombudsman Michelle Henderson upheld Ms T’s complaint against James Hay and Credit Suisse and held them liable for 50 per cent of any losses.

The FOS has set out a redress calculation for both companies to put Ms T back in the position she would be in if the transfer was made in 2012. Both companies must also pay her £150 for distress and inconvenience caused.

Recommended

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg

James Hay parent downplays vertical integration concerns

IFG Group has said it is not concerned about its ownership of both platform James Hay and advice business Saunderson House as the regulator prepares to take a look at vertical integration in the advice market. IFG announced its half-year results this morning, showing increases in client acquisitions for both James Hay and Saunderson House. […]

Tax-Corporate-Calculator-Business-Finance-700x450.jpg

James Hay continues appeal over HMRC biofuel scheme tax charge

James Hay parent IFG Group has paid £1.6m in legal and remediation costs to date over an HM Revenue and Customs investigation into a biofuel scheme bought through the platform. HMRC first contacted IFG in April over a non-standard investment scheme known as Elysian Fuels, which had attracted around 500 James Hay investors, placing around […]

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg
3

FOS Sipp complaints continue to rise

The number of Sipp related complaints at the Financial Ombudsman Service has continued to rise. Between July and September, 767 Sipp enquiries were received, FOS data out today shows, compared with 678 for the previous three months. Sipp complaints are now more than 50 per cent higher than they were in early 2016. 193 made […]

17

FOS strategy head defends service against IFA misconceptions

David Cresswell argues some advisers have the wrong impression about the service The Financial Ombudsman Service’s strategy director has attempted to dispel a number of misconceptions he believes advisers have about the complaints adjudicator. In an interview with Money Marketing, David Cresswell also offers tips on how IFAs should approach their dialogue with the FOS. […]

Portfolio-Bonds-Investment-Business-700x450.jpg

The anatomy of long-term asset allocation

Parit Jakhria, Head of Long-Term Investment Strategy at Prudential, explains how his team operates to determine our long-term investment strategy to ultimately deliver outcomes for your clients. Recommendations & critical yieldThe Long-Term Investment Strategy Team (LTIS) determines the optimal strategic asset allocation (SAA) and the strategic hedging policies for Prudential’s multi-asset portfolio. As part of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Europe-European-Flags-EU-700.jpg

Regulators confirm research access in the US post Mifid II

UK asset managers will be able to temporarily access investment research from the US after months of lobbying to clarify new inducements and research Mifid II rules. In a statement on its website, the European Commision has confirmed the US regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, has decided US brokers can provide European money managers […]

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

Rowanmoor reappointed Standard Life’s SSAS administrator

Small self-administered scheme provider Rowanmoor has been reappointed by Standard Life to administer its SSAS portfolio for a 10-year term. The agreement was effective from 1 October. The relationship between Rowanmoor, which is owned by Embark Group, and Standard Life has lasted 20 years. Through the deal Rowanmoor will provide full administration, advisory and actuarial […]

Latest careers

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London: To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment