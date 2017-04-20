James Hay parent hires L&G finance boss

IFG Group, the parent company of James Hay and Saunderson House, has appointed former Legal & General group financial controller Andrew Price as its chief financial officer.

Prior to L&G Price held senior financial services roles at companies including Close Brothers and Royal Sun Alliance.

He joined the business on 18 April and will report to group chief executive John Cotter.

Cotter says: “We are delighted that Andrew has joined IFG Group. Andrew brings a depth of financial and commercial experience that further strengthens the executive management team at IFG.”

Last month James Hay overhauled its charging structure and said it is considering offering discount deals for “substantial IFA businesses”.

Advice firm Saunderson House was named best investment adviser at the Money Marketing Awards 2016 and won adviser firm of the year in 2014.