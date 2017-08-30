Money Marketing

View more on these topics

James Hay continues appeal over HMRC biofuel scheme tax charge

By

HMRC-HM-Revenue-Customs-700x450.jpgJames Hay parent IFG Group has paid £1.6m in legal and remediation costs to date over an HM Revenue and Customs investigation into a biofuel scheme bought through the platform.

HMRC first contacted IFG in April over a non-standard investment scheme known as Elysian Fuels, which had attracted around 500 James Hay investors, placing around £55m in the scheme through their Sipps.

HMRC attempted to levy a charge on James Hay of £1.8m for the 2011 /12 and 2012/13 tax years, which James Hay appealed.

In its half year results this morning, IFG says it is in “ongoing dialogue” with HMRC but could not be certain when a settlement would be reached.

The firm noted that “substantial resource” had been given to a review of legacy products, including its non-standard investments, and that the firm’s insurance may cover some of the legal costs incurred.

The results read: “The legacy issue in James Hay, Elysian Fuels, is complex and the extent of any exposure to the group is uncertain at this stage, and hence has not been provided for, except in relation to known legal and remediation costs which have been incurred.”

James Hay banned non-standard investments including overseas commercial property, storage pods and carbon credits to be bought through its platform in January, but said it would continue to serve clients’ existing investments.

Speaking to Money Marketing, IFG chief executive John Cotter says that non-standard investments are a “very small component” of the firm’s business.

He says: “Just to be clear we have not turfed anyone off the platform and we are continuing to support them.”

Recommended

13

FCA ropes in Hollywood star Schwarzenegger for PPI campaign

The  FCA will push its deadline for payment protection insurance claims with a launch of a new advertising campaign today front by The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The campaign, paid for by the eighteen firms that got the most complaints between 2009 and 2015, urges customers to check on their PPI complaints before 29 August 2019. […]

6

FCA rolls back on Mifid II client call recording rules

The FCA has amended its proposal to require advisers to tape telephone calls under Mifid II by saying they can also make a written note of the conversation. In a September consultation paper the regulator proposed extending the recording requirement to all “Article 3” firms, which includes financial advice firms and corporate finance boutiques. Under Mifid II, […]

Stop the cold-calling

Royal London is pleased to support the petition calling for a ban on cold-calling for pension and investment products. The petition, launched by IFA Darren Cooke of Red Circle Financial Planning and hosted on the Parliamentary website, calls on the Government to ban cold-calling for pensions and investment products. A similar ban is already in force […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Slipping through the cracks 620x430.jpg
1

Drawdown investment strategies failing to match retirement needs

Drawdown investment strategies are still closely aligned with those for non-drawdown clients, new research shows, despite their differing needs. Research from Aegon finds that the largest investment flows for both drawdown and non-drawdown clients over the last year were into multi-asset strategies, accounting for 45 and 46 per cent respectively. Equity growth and bonds came […]

1

Should IFAs get discretionary permissions?

More advisers are looking to bring investments in-house, experts are predicting, but barriers to entry can be tough to overcome. Events such as the commercial property saga of last year and disappointment with some external discretionary fund management firms are cited as some of the reasons why advisers would prefer to have more control over […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment