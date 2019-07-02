Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investment insight: Beyond influence and bias

Buyers need to dig deeper to see what remains after marketing gloss has been removed

By

Sometime in the 1960s, or possibly in the 1970s, Mexico set about expanding its motorway capacity. As is so often the case, although the political capital was there the finances were not.

With an election pending, an expedient solution was required. A bright young spark at the Ministry of Transport suggested re-marking the two-lane highways as three lanes.

Once implemented, the 50 per cent increase in road capacity had an immediate impact but, unfortunately, consequences for the accident rate were grave. Eventually common sense prevailed, the policy was rescinded and the roads were put back to their original state.

Nevertheless, the incumbent politician led his re-election campaign on the basis that the road network had been increased by a net 17 per cent. This had been achieved through increasing capacity by 50 per cent followed by a decrease of 33 per cent.

The tale is almost too wonderful to be anything but apocryphal, but it elegantly underscores the power of presentation and the art of spin.

We are all prone to be influenced in ways that we know we shouldn’t be. I would like to consider myself as discerning and objective, but I can think of several funds that, with hindsight, I really shouldn’t have gone near.

Looking back, I confess perhaps I was influenced by the charm and flattery of the fund manager, scarcely characteristics that would generally be considered important in engineering superior performance.

Of course, it is not only personalities that can sway fund buyers. Fund managers’ marketing departments spend countless hours plotting how best to display their wares. Current regulations prohibit the more flagrant practices, particularly in relation to performance data, but plenty of latitude remains that enables the run-of-the-mill to be presented as dazzlingly attractive.

Investment Insight: Global policymakers to the rescue again?

Experienced fund selectors know that what is not trumpeted in the pitch book can often be covered in warts. It is up to them to discover what is hidden away.
The judicious presentation of data acts as a potent sales tool, even where the favourable data has been derived through happenstance.

For instance, funds launched 10 years ago as the bull market got under way may be perceived very differently from those born into the teeth of a bear market 11 years ago. Indeed, all charts can be incredibly sensitive to the starting point.

There are a number of approaches to overcome these problems. Reviewing performance records over several discrete periods is one method, but still has its limitations. It is nonsense to suggest that a calendar year performance has more significance than any other 12-month period. Yet funds’ annual rankings are widely advertised.

Square Mile’s preferred solution is to consider funds using rolling data. While not perfect, this tends to provide a better indication of what the fund has achieved and what the performance has been like for the average investor. As such, rolling charts can be far more instructive as to whether a fund is meeting its performance objectives.

Fund purchasers, of course, can be their own worst enemies when it comes to interpretation. A fund that has grown from £100 to £160 has not done 10 per cent better than an alternative that grew to £150. Yet it is easy to leap to this conclusion.

As with my Mexican motorway example, sloppy thinking can all too easily slip into any analysis. Note that £160 is 6.7 per cent greater than £150.

It’s one thing for a fund to be presented with eyeliner and lipstick on; it’s another for the fund buyer to start applying the blusher.

Good fund analysis is all about discovering what remains once the marketing gloss has been removed. Just make sure that your own biases don’t distort the assessment.

Jason Broomer is head of investment at Square Mile Investment

Read more of Money Marketing’s investment content here

Recommended

Riding the DFM wave: when will the market reach the top?

This article first appeared on Money Marketing’s DFM Centre. Visit the site now to see more exclusive research and analysis across outsourced investments Data trawl reveals that discretionary fund managers are hoovering up more assets, while profits remain healthy The boom time in the discretionary fund management market is far from over, Money Marketing’s latest […]

Advice in the regions: Paying for choice in the capital

London’s access to wealthy clients and location can mean setting up a firm comes at a cost The capital city may not really be paved with gold, but it has more than its fair share of wealthy clients for advisers to service. Known as a place where people’s careers and businesses can thrive on the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

How did the FSCS look for ‘advice’ in the London Capital & Finance case?

New documents have revealed how the Financial Services Compensation Scheme determined if “advice” was given to investors in the case of collapsed firm London Capital and Finance. The FSCS noted that “advice does not necessarily mean that a personal recommendation – such as ‘you should invest’ or ‘I recommend that you invest’ was made”. The […]

teach

NMBA secures Govt funding for planning apprenticeships

The government has given the New Model Business Academy the green light for further instalments of its apprenticeship programme with a new funding package. NMBA, part of the SimplyBiz group, launched the financial planner apprenticeship in April 2018 with funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency. The training academy will now expedite its plans […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com