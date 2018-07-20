Jailed adviser’s former firm sanctioned by FCA

Money Marketing
One of the advice firms formerly run by jailed adviser Frank Cochran has been told to stop all regulated activity.

The FCA register page for Wolverhampton-based FSC Investment Services says the firm must “cease all regulated activities”.

Money Marketing understands the instruction appeared on FSC’s register page yesterday.

Cochran owned the firm for 32 years until his sentencing in April for offences including sexual assault.

Staffordshire Crown Court heard Cochran subjected several women to “sexual, emotional and physical abuse”.

Cochran was reportedly the former financial adviser of several prominent celebrities including Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and Wolverhampton Wanderers footballers, and is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence.

IFA jailed for role in film tax scam

Cochran is also the director of Staffordshire-based Floodlight Wealth Management.

The adviser first made news last year after a police raid found two illegal guns in his possession, not covered by his shotgun certification.

A registered address change on Companies House shows FSC Investment Services is now based at a home address in Stafford.

The current registered address of FSC Investments is also the address of a pet grooming company, Furtastic Dog Grooming.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nick Thompson 20th July 2018 at 2:02 pm

    So what about the employees and equally the clients in this case??

