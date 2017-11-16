Money Marketing

When will advisers start to feel pricing pressure?

By

Asked who is likely to feel the heat most across the value chain, advisers say: “The one area of true value is advice; the rest is just a commodity.” Bold assertions indeed. They believe it is fund managers and platforms that will bear the weight of downward pricing pressure.

But how much of this expectation is rooted in something called optimism bias? That is the fancy name for “I know there’s risk but it won’t happen to me.” Much research indicates that people underestimate their personal probability of encountering negative events. As Oscar Wilde submitted, the basis of optimism is sheer terror.

Intense competition, outsourcing and the growth of passive strategies are increasing client and adviser price sensitivity and making it harder for fund managers to sustain inter-brand differentiation for sure.

In spite of the emergence in some performance-based pricing models, clients, in the main, are paying for security and trust. As one adviser put it, “that is how SJP knocks out products at 5 to 6 per cent.”

With this in mind, advisers believe advice propositions based on ongoing investment advice are likely to come under further pressure, with only those business models founded on financial planning (with deeply embedded relationships) less vulnerable to price sensitivity.

Views on cost are shaped by the increasingly accepted view that it is impossible to find consistently outperforming funds. More advisers have rejected (and are rejecting) the theory that better advice is active fund management. Many are coming around to the notion that better advice is buying the market.

In the emerging world, there will continue to be serious compression across the value chain. Deep, enduring value is expected, though only in the advice fee. Basis points will come down on both tax wrappers and fund management, with the momentum towards passive investments likely to continue. There may be some value-adds in alpha but they will be few and far between.

Much of this is true but the rosy picture painted by advisers feels a touch too neat. Back to my point on optimism bias, as professor of psychology David G. Myers puts it: “Success requires enough optimism to provide hope and enough pessimism to prevent complacency.”

Phil Wickednen is managing director of Cicero Research

Brexit failing to deliver for Investec value manager

Investec UK equities manager Alistair Mundy says retailers hit by squeezed households are one of the few sectors where Brexit could create opportunities for his special situations fund as he admits value continues to struggle. Retail figures released by the ONS today showed their first annual fall since March 2013, dropping 0.3 per cent. Real […]

1

Has the FCA gone far enough to tackle PI problems?

The FCA has surprised the industry by deciding against decisive intervention in the professional indemnity insurance market. The regulator had previously suggested it could take tough action in the market after acknowledging that cover was “not working” for IFAs. The FCA originally asked for opinions on introducing mandatory terms into policies, forcing firms to hold […]

