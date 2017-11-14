Chris Gilchrist: Mifid II will mean higher advice fees and dropped clients

I have not been involved in the lengthy meetings my fellow directors have held about Mifid II. Having reviewed the bumf, though, I have now reached some conclusions about the consequences. As is normal for retail financial services, most of the consequences are unintended by well-meaning regulators. In fact, they will result in effects opposite to those they intended.
The first obvious fact is that most adviser firms will not be Mifid-ready by January. It seems to me that many small firms will never be Mifid-ready and will be unable to comply with the new rules in any meaningful sense. Will these firms really take on board the detailed changes to advice processes reputable compliance advisers are recommending?
I think many small advisers will conclude that they can probably get away without undertaking a genuine annual suitability report and that some mass-produced, jargon-heavy waffle will enable them to tick the relevant regulatory boxes. It is hard to see how the FCA could possibly tell the difference between that and a genuine effort to update suitable advice without looking at client files.
We estimate that we will need an extra full-time administrator to deal with the Mifid II requirements. If the FCA was really serious about making advice more readily available, would it be imposing these additional costs?
I do not take the argument about this being a EU directive seriously: every EU country has the choice about how to implement directives, and the UK has form in gold-plating them and adding to their requirements.
The problem goes back to the idiocy of the MPs who passed the original legislation that makes the FCA almost entirely unaccountable. The only people with any ability to change the way the FCA works are officials in the Treasury who would rather spend their time dreaming up wheezes for the Chancellor’s next Budget.
I expect ongoing advice fees to rise over the next year as advice firms
get miffed.
Given the requirements for ongoing suitability assessment, advice firms are probably going to sack many of their clients. This is not just because of the obligation to produce the reports, it is the knowledge that any small failure or oversight in this process will open the advice firm up to potential complaints. Many firms will conclude that the threshold for ongoing advice needs to be raised. I guess many firms will see fees of £1,000 a year or a portfolio of £100,000 at the typical 1 per cent annual fee as a sensible minimum level.
On the other hand, some firms will try to avoid the requirements by not providing an ongoing advice service for some categories of client. So, it is back to the future: higher initial advice fees and a “call us if you need anything else” proposition.
At this point, some will be thinking robo. But the UK’s madly complex tax system means there will never be a set of algorithms capable of optimising clients’ financial arrangements. For that, you still need a human adviser. All robo can generate is simplified advice for simple situations.
But maybe there is a silver lining to this cloud. If small firms do not meet the Mifid requirements and are actually penalised by the regulator, perhaps we will be able to buy them up on the cheap.
Chris Gilchrist is director of Fiveways Financial Planning
EU leaders met in Brussels in October 2013 to discuss ways to improve growth and competitiveness across Europe. Using data from the UK Government’s impact assessments of these rules, Open Europe estimated that the top 100 EU laws cost the UK economy £27.4 billion a year. This was more than the UK Treasury expected to raise in revenue from Council Tax in 2013 (£27 billion). And laws equal regulatons equals regulators.
Those hardworking families are doing so just to keep this lot going.
The unintended cost burdens of regulation in the UK are almost unquantifiable, certainly vast and in almost every case there are grounds to think that life could be simpler, cheaper and more fulfilling if we all took responsibility for our actions, adopted common sense in management styles, business practices, directives and substituting ‘elf and safety’ with sanity.
Time for a rethink?
But how many of these laws would simply be replicated by our own Government? Most, probably. It’s a bureaucracy problem not an EU problem.
And when it comes to EU financial regulation the FCA are behind a great deal of it.
Plus ça change…
Besides, why should a client be forced into having a Suitability Report annually and pay for it if indeed they don’t want one? We are basically saying that unless you are prepared to pay for the inclusion of an annual repetition of suitability, then you cannot have an ongoing service proposition. There is also the other issue in that if clients have several very different investments/tax wrappers, are we obliged to reaffirm suitability for each investment; potentially that means I will be sending out 6-8 reports in some cases. Could be quite expensive !
The irony in all this and other recent regulation (and guidance) going back 10 years is that advisers are better off. And clients are worse off – those that can afford it pay more, those who can’t are on their own.
Perhaps the time has come where advisers stop worrying about the effect of regulation on clients and let regulators get on with it. Yes, regulators have grand ideas and mean well. And no, they have no real understanding of how clients think (for the record, dumping yet more information on them is counter-productive) and how the market for advice works work in practice.
The truth is that advisers have never had it so good; prices are high, business is plentiful, risks (to advisers) are reducing. And it’s all thanks to misguided regulation. Instead of getting frustrated and beating ourselves up perhaps it’s time to accept the gift, move on and let the regulator worry about what they are doing to clients.
Or perhaps I’m just getting old and cynical…
The issue of ongoing suitability assessments and reviews is something that, we are considering in detail. As always, we are interested to reduce the burden of compliance whilst helping firms raise their oversight and management capability.
The FCA backed down on telephone recording – they must back down on this one too. This is a very good article Chris and low net worth clients will be dropped and although they will have the option to contact us, they will not. Even if they do, it will cost more time and money to bring them back on board and I doubt the client would pay for it.
It is a nonsense. And I would question whether the FCA are independent in the sense that they will stand up to MPs and say you are wrong e.g. pension freedoms. Repeat a great article Chris which the FCA and MPs should note given FAMR and FCA Business Plan which is proven to be tosh!
Unfortunately this is what happens when people that don’t have any clue how things actually work, or the amount of work involved in their waffle make the decisions.
Sorry but nobody making any decisions at the FCA should be allowed to do so, unless they have significant experience within the private sector.
I was reading this and thinking that you were making a good point, however was also not sure of how much you had understood, given you have only reviewed the Bumpff.
“If small firms do not meet the Mifid requirements and are actually penalised by the regulator, perhaps we will be able to buy them up on the cheap”
Is this what you see as an opportunity, other firms going to the wire?