Neil Liversidge: Tackling the FOS and claims firm culture

As a life-long reader of history I learned at an early age Clausewitz’ first principle of establishing a secure base and applied it when I set up West Riding, taking indemnity commission on protection for the first six months only.
Once I had built up a war chest I switched wholly to non-indemnity. On investments, we operated a fee-based model based on a small initial commission plus trail from day one.
For a while, we did not have much personal money. The business always came first. I never needed the regulator to impress on me the importance of capital adequacy. It is good for staff morale and client confidence if they can see we run a secure and resilient firm.
There is a part of me, however, that thinks I am an idiot. That running a well-capitalised firm is the equivalent of walking down the worst street in a bad city wearing a Rolex and asking to be mugged. That I should really strip our capital adequacy back to the bare minimum and guard my personal wealth instead. Why?
Because too many Financial Ombudsman Service adjudications seem to be arrived at through what is, at best, extreme naiveté or, worse still, a shameless determination to contort logic, however implausibly, so as to find for the complainant.
This on its own would be bad enough but the FOS has become a free-to-use clearing house for the white-collar muggers that call themselves claims management companies.
I have been calling for many years for CMCs to have to pay a contribution towards running the FOS and for claimants to have to pay a small commitment fee. The FOS and the FCA have steadfastly resisted.
I had a brush myself with a CMC some five years ago. The claim was a baseless concoction that fell at the first fence but it still cost me many hours work, stress, worry and a ruined family holiday. Subsequent attempts to sue proved futile, as it vanished off the radar.
Given the importance the FCA rightly places on capital adequacy I now have at least a partial solution to this problem. Every CMC should be required to lodge a £10,000 bond with the FCA. Out of that, compensation should be paid to firms against whom failed complaints have been made. CMCs failing to place a bond should be de-authorised.
Firms whose bonds fell below the required amount due to payouts should have their authorisation suspended until they topped their bond up again.
Ethical CMCs would have nothing to worry about. They would benefit as their less-than-professional competitors would have to raise their game and pre-filter claims or else go bust. Genuine FOS complainants would also benefit. Their claims would be processed more quickly by an ombudsman no longer bogged down processing try-ons.
Capital adequacy all round is a completely reasonable expectation. If a CMC cannot put up £10,000, then why should it be allowed to do business? I look forward to hearing the FCA’s inevitable excuses.
Neil Liversidge is managing director of West Riding Personal Financial Solutions
Great idea. The bond should be at least the £20K that IFA’s will shortly need to hold.
That is never going to happen, it is far too sensible.
A bond might be a nice idea, but it doesn’t address the central issue, which is not that there is no recourse against failed claims, but, as you mention, a culture within FOS (with some notable exceptions to be fair) of coming to questionable decisions in favour of complainants. This is sometimes based on a stated principle of fairness, but more often it is down to an apparent determination to favour complainants and accept in them the worst levels of apparent stupidity and lack of understanding. Even complainants who have been shown to have lied and distorted the facts seem to be given the benefit of the doubt. I can well understand firms’ frustrations!
CMC are the major issue when it comes to complaints, it appears most complaints are fictitious to say the least, i think FOS throw about 75% out.
What we will do , if we ever get one , via a CMC, is write directly to the client, explaining to them , we take all complaints seriously and at the same time and warn them that any claim unproven will be treated as an attempted fraud and they will be reported to the local fraud squad
I lost me case because the fos deemed a first time buyer should be classified as a low risk investor so a regular investment was inappropriate.
I have not been able to find that first time buyers are by definition low risk investors in any text book – which only leads me to believe they just make it up as they go along.
Just to load it more in their favour I was told it was none of my business!!! And not entitled to defend as I am ex licensed. But my commission account had to pick up the tab 🙁
So yes I feel a great sense of injustice and totally agree with the ifa who chooses to strip out capital and ring fence personal assets.