Adviser gadget of the week: MeetEdgar

While the new rules prohibiting cold-calling about pensions are an important move to protect consumers, they will make it more difficult for legitimate, authorised advisers to attract new clients. This makes maintaining a good social media presence even more valuable.

MeetEdgar is described as being “like hiring a content manager for a fraction of the cost”. Designed for small businesses to enable them to manage social media activity in a consistent but time-saving manner, content can be scheduled to automatically re-share across Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The unique selling point for the service is the ability to re-use content. Posts are saved rather than deleted after use, meaning users can build up a queue of content which will be republished automatically multiple times.

Our series on the top adviser gadgets

The user can start and stop the flow and shuffle the order of the queued posts. In-app click tracking enables them to see when content is generating traffic to their website and so on.

The service appears expensive relative to other social media management tools at $49 per month (or $539 per year – 12 months for the price of 11) but the free 14-day trial does not require your payment details at outset, which is good. See https://meetedgar.com/

Ian McKenna is director of the Finance & Technology Centre