Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Steve Bee: We need a national advice service

A national advice service, free to use at the point of need, would transform our society

By

Giving an individual financial advice is a complex and difficult thing to do. There is no doubt about it: advisers shoulder a great deal of responsibility when they recommend a course of action for a client to take.

That said, it would be great if advice could be made available to everyone. All of us are confronted with challenging financial decisions throughout our lives but only a few can afford advice in the way it has developed in the UK over the last 50 years or so.

There are simply not enough advisers to go around and seeking them is too expensive for many people. As such, advice has become a niche area of expertise. It is not generally available.

There is much talk about the supposed “advice gap” and what can be done about it. But constant talk, like constant consultation, is never likely to produce a concrete outcome.

The solution? The Government should act immediately to make financial advice available to all with a national advice service.

Steve Bee: Baby-boomer myths and the state pension magic money tree

The development of robo-advice should eventually spawn processes that can be used to bring genuine advice to the entire population. With the guidance of the financial regulators, a national advice system utilising internet-based algorithms could be a realistic possibility by 2020.

A national advice service, free to use at the point of need, would transform our society. But what of those providing advice in the existing profession? In my opinion, it would not necessarily affect their livelihoods.

Indeed, it may well have the positive effect over time of encouraging more people to seek that specialised form of advice.

A national advice service could also act to ensure the wider population is made aware of major financial issues.

How useful would it be to tackle the worrying rise in consumer debt en masse, for example, and provide people with genuine help in getting their finances onto an even keel?

It could also have an important role to play in terms of general financial education. An independent Government-funded body would have been useful to the so-called Waspi women had it been around in the 1990s with a remit to ensure the seismic changes wrought by legislation at that time were brought to people’s attention.

Some in the financial services industry would say there is no need for such hand-holding and that people should look out for themselves. But I disagree with that.

Our industry has never taken on the role of provider of general financial education and widespread supporter of the financial needs of the population – and I doubt it ever will. It is insular. Its focus is on its own profitability and responsibilities towards those lucky enough to be able to afford its services.

There is nothing wrong with that but we are fooling ourselves if we think we have within that structure a potential solution to the advice gap.

Steve Bee is director at Jargonfree Benefits

Recommended

2

MAS chief: New guidance body should not use the word ‘advice’

The outgoing head of the Money Advice Service says the Government’s new single guidance body should not carry the word “advice” in its branding. MAS is preparing to merge with the other two public guidance bodies, Pension Wise and The Pensions Advisory Service at some point after Autumn 2018. Speaking to Money Marketing, Rookes acknowledges […]

Hourglass-Clock-Time-Race-Measure-700x450.jpg

Advisers hit out at £49 suitability report writer with ‘no IFA input’

Advisers have hit out at a service offering suitability letters from as low as £49 with “no input” from the IFA. Just Reasons Why Letters is marketing itself as the “UK’s only 100 per cent ‘done for you’ suitability report writing service”. IFAs send JRWL the information they need to produce a report. The service […]

1

Lloyds plans sale of London headquarters

Lloyds Banking Group will soon sell off its London headquarters, according to reports. The bank stands to make £140 to £150m from a sale and leaseback deal on its 25 Gresham Street City office, according to the Financial Times. While the paper reports that Lloyds is likely to stay in the building under a long […]

EU Flags European Union 480

FCA offers more flexibility over Priips reporting

Firms advising on or selling Priips products will be allowed to choose whether or not they include personal performance projections alongside Key Information Documents, the FCA has said. In a consultation paper published on Friday, the FCA finalised its approach to performance projections under Priips rules, following its recent update on disclosure rules for the upcoming […]

Frexit & contagion risk in Europe

Rob Burnett, Head of European equities at Neptune Many commentators have suggested that the UK’s exit from the European Union will trigger a domino effect, leading to its eventual break-up. Is this likely and what is the mechanism for this to happen, asks Rob Burnett, Manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund. Read more: https://www.realworldinvestors.com/Posts/Read/1371/Frexit_and_contagion_risk_in_Europe […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpg

Jupiter unveils second emerging market debt fund

Jupiter has launched an emerging markets short duration bond fund for manager Alejandro Arevalo. The latest offering follows the launch of the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Corporate Bond fund in March this year. A sub-fund of the Jupiter Global Fund sicav, the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond fund has a total return mandate, aiming to […]

Latest careers

Comments

There are 11 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 6th September 2017 at 11:20 am

    Whilst this proposal sounds all very rosy and Utopian, surely the staff of any National Advice Service would need to be suitably qualified (QCF Level 4 minimum), regulated (which would mean the same slew of levies as the rest of us have to pay) and backed up by relevant PII? How many people meeting those criteria are likely to apply?

    How much would a NAS cost? Who would pay for it? Would this NAS be authorised to recommend and arrange specific products? If not, customers would have to be referred to a regulated firm, in which case no money would be saved.

    And anyway, what was the soon-to-RIP MAS all about, if not to provide free advice (oops, sorry, I mean guidance)?

    I don’t think you’ve thought this through at all Steve. It’s just some wacky socialist wet dream that doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of ever getting off the ground.

  2. Peter Taylor 6th September 2017 at 11:30 am

    I’ll wager his CV is already in the envelope!

  3. Gareth Morgan 6th September 2017 at 11:39 am

    Advice is a ‘good thing’ with a compelling long-term business case. Sadly though government doesn’t agree. I’m a trustee of a county-wide CAB which has its formal closure next month, leaving no source of advice in the county. The reason? Withdrawal of all funding by the council. The reason for that? Reduction in funding from central government. What services are centrally funded are hobbled by treasury rules; Pension Wise, for example, isn’t allowed to do any actual calculations around pensions tax or impact on benefits, which might provide some real basis for making decisions.

  4. Sascha Klauss 6th September 2017 at 12:06 pm

    “It could also have an important role to play in terms of general financial education. An independent Government-funded body would have been useful to the so-called Waspi women had it been around in the 1990s with a remit to ensure the seismic changes wrought by legislation at that time were brought to people’s attention.”

    No it wouldn’t. 25 years later they would still have “forgotten” what the national advice service told them just as they “forgot” what all the newspapers, all their employers and all the TV channels told them in reality.

    We’ve been there, done that, wasted the cash. We already have a perfectly good national advice service called Citizens Advice which could do with more money, if we had any.

    There is no advice gap. There is only people who don’t have any money. People who don’t have any money don’t need advice on how to invest their no money.

  5. Geoff Sharpe 6th September 2017 at 12:24 pm

    In any other profession you pay more for access to perceived best advice from qualified people. Government and the FCA have this strange notion that this does not apply to financial services, it is easy to provide at low cost and anyone can do it.

    There is continued pressure on the IFA community to fill the ” advice gap”, because they know full well that we are the very people who are qualified to give proper advice. There are not enough of us to go round, so if there were to be another career path through a national body it may attract more advisers, but this is a long term commitment which costs money, neither of which appeal to the powers that be.

  6. Alan Chan 6th September 2017 at 12:53 pm

    No Steve. A National Advice Service would be a complete disaster. More costs and even bigger failings. We all know too well how efficient government organisations are. I don’t think you’ve thought this one through completely.

    What we need is banks to return to provide mass market advice for the early savers, like a £50 a month stocks and shares ISA, where it is not viable for an IFA to do for a small fee. Indeed we are already heading in this direction and we have seen a few banks already back in the advice market. For simple advice, banks are perfectly placed. Just need to ensure regulation and compliance oversight is sufficiently adequate to avoid any missellings and avoid the return of a sales environment in the banks.

  7. Evan Owen 6th September 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I only have one thing to say: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Bhb4-INkP8

  8. Ian Lees 6th September 2017 at 5:16 pm

    We have a National Advice service It is called Goveernment – they have social responsibilities and a Stautory Duty – to Govern. It is just that successive Goverments have failed their DUTIES. EG Pension Freedoms the biggest Gov’t Engineered Tax Raising SCAMS since Gordon Browns tax raids, and the Windows Tax .

  9. Evan Owen 6th September 2017 at 5:19 pm

    The national advice service, invented LAPR, pension freedom, FSAVC, MIRAS, self regulation for banks, a regulator that changes its name when the pile of pooh gets too big, it dreams up all manner of financial black holes to this day, RDR, MMR etc. etc….I’m bored now.

Leave a comment