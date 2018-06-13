Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Gareth James: Beware the wrinkles in the Lifetime Isa rules

Advisers and clients are at risk of being caught out by illogical quirks in this complex product

By

I am probably in the minority in saying this, but one of the things I enjoy most about foreign holidays is the ability to tackle a driving experience that is a little different from that in the UK.

The biggest concern for many is the need to thoroughly research local driving laws to avoid being caught out by some wrinkle in the regulations. These can range from the mundane, like turning right on a red light at many intersections in the US, to the bizarre, such as not being allowed to travel topless in Thailand, even in the comfort of your own car.

Looking up these sort of wrinkles can be a chore but it is something most travellers accept as being a small price to pay when it comes to enjoying a holiday.

Lifetime Isa one year on: Will a colourful product fade away?

I find it less likely that individuals – even advisers – will expect they need to look into the fine detail of the rules of financial products that are promoted as simple, such as the Lifetime Isa. There might be an acceptance of this when it comes to complex trusts, or even some pensions, but Isas and Lisas are simple, right?

Perhaps not as simple as first imagined. At the most basic level, the Lisa has introduced complexity with its rules around bonus claims and tax charges on withdrawals.

The Lisa bonuses and tax charges bring with them challenges, including those around transfers from other types of Isa

The Help to Buy Isa had a bonus element but, because this was only paid at a single point in time – the point of house purchase – it kept things relatively straightforward.

The Lisa bonuses and tax charges bring with them challenges, including those around transfers from other types of Isa. These are treated as payments that qualify for a bonus, and so are limited to a maximum of £4,000 in a tax year. The combination of this relatively low allowance with the fact that partial transfers of Isas are not permitted in some circumstances has already caused some issues.

Who topped Lifetime Isa sales in 2017?

While these issues are frustrating, there is a clear logic in restricting payments into a Lisa to only £4,000 – a limit has to be somewhere. And the block on partial transfers also makes some sense because it simplifies HM Revenue & Customs’ job of checking that overall subscription limits have not been breached (though it is worth challenging the legitimacy of making a product more complex because it is not feasible for improvements to be made to HMRC’s systems).

Lack of logic

There are greater issues with wrinkles in the Lisa rules, which do not appear to be based on any logic and which have already caught out the unwary. Two examples that stand out relate to the opening of a Lisa.

Firstly, although Lisa subscriptions are permitted right up until a person reaches 50, if an application is submitted before someone hits 40 but they do not make a subscription before their 40th birthday, the Lisa must be closed.

In a similar vein, although Lisas are not opened up on a tax-year-specific basis, if an application for a Lisa is submitted during a tax year but a subscription is not paid in that tax year, the Lisa must be closed and the individual has to reapply from scratch the following tax year.

‘Lifetime Isa has scuppered the pension tax relief debate’

The argument can be made in both circumstances that individuals simply need to make a small payment to avoid falling foul of the rules. But life can get in the way in the real world, and people do not always manage to get around to these things.

More importantly, these are not rules investors will expect to exist. Once you have applied for a product and your application has been accepted, it is open, right? Many will not even think to check.

When designing new investment products, legislators and regulators must put themselves in the position of the inexperienced investor and remove the wrinkles that will catch out the unwary.

Gareth James is head of platform technical at AJ Bell

Recommended

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpg

Who topped Lifetime Isa sales in 2017?

More than 90,000 people have taken out a cash Lifetime Isa at Skipton Building Society since the product’s launch one year ago, making Skipton the most popular provider to offer the wrapper. The building society says the average amount invested in its Lifetime Isa in the first tax year since launch was £2,759, with 73 […]

FCA logo glass 2 620x430

FCA looks to soften Mifid II fallout

The FCA is reviewing Mifid II following criticisms that millions of savers are being provided with misleading or false information, The Financial Times reports. Speaking at the FCA’s asset management conference in London on Tuesday, chief executive Andrew Bailey said introducing some aspects of Mifid II had “not gone as we hoped it would and […]

India-Temple-Sikh-700x450.jpg

India’s key reform of 2017? Government announces huge banks recapitalisation programme

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune India’s government has announced a huge recapitalisation plan to fortify the balance sheets of its ailing state owned (SOE) banks. The government has committed $32 billion, which was far in excess of market expectations. This capital will be infused over the next two years and should help the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480

Trade body’s decision to split property sector could still trip advisers up

While the Investment Association’s decision to split its property sector category will make it easier for advisers to compare information, they will still need to review the funds carefully, commentators warn. The Investment Association is dividing its property sector into separate UK Direct Property and Property Other sectors from 1 September. Hearthstone Investments fund manager […]

Tapper-Henry-First Actuarial-2013

Henry Tapper: ‘We’ve really made a mess of DB transfers’

First Actuarial director and British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper has criticised the role of unregulated introducers in encouraging unsuitable defined benefit transfers out of the scheme. Tapper has been heavily involved with Operation Chive, the pro-bono adviser-led initiative to give help and guidance to steelworkers after the British Steel Pension Scheme’s collapse left them vulnerable […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com