Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Bray: Five business lessons to help the next generation of advisers

Starting out on your own is challenging but these tips should help smooth the way

By

Bray-PhilThe first person I spoke to as I sipped my early-morning cup of tea at this year’s Money Marketing Interactive event was a young financial planner starting his own firm.

I love these conversations. He was full of great ideas and his enthusiasm for financial planning was infectious. If he is reflective of the younger planners coming through, then the profession is in safe hands.

Brett Davidson: When doing nothing is the best business option

However, it got me thinking about the challenges that lie ahead of him. While hugely rewarding, building a new business is incredibly hard work. There is no doubt that threats lurk, too.

So, I thought I would look back on some of the lessons I have learnt – sometimes the hard way – in business, which will hopefully help the next generation.

Malcolm Kerr: The keys to high standards

I imagine a few of you reading will find these familiar:

  1. Know your “why” and your “go-to” people: Building a new business can be a lonely experience. There will be occasions when you wonder why you ever thought it was a good idea. It is at these times that you need to remind yourself why you started. Understanding your “why” is hugely important; revisiting it in times of stress and anxiety will remind you that the pain you are currently feeling is temporary and will all be worth it. It is also important to have people you can turn to when the going gets tough. These supporters and advocates should be at the end of the phone to offer advice, wise counsel or just listen as you let off steam when things do not go as you hoped. I know who mine are and I am hugely grateful to them.
  2. Focus on your business: At its best, the financial planning profession is open, caring and transparent. That provides huge opportunities for younger planners to learn. Provided it does not stifle your own creativity and innovation, why would you not want to learn from others? But the focus must be your business, not what others are doing. That extends to avoiding being openly critical of your competitors. It is a small world and, frankly, it is not a good look.
  3. Learn from your mistakes but do not live in the past: We have all made our fair share of mistakes in the past; I am certainly no exception. The key is to channel those experiences and turn them into constructive lessons that help reduce risk in the future, without living life constantly through the rear-view mirror. I have heard it said that venture capitalists in the US are more likely to back entrepreneurs who have previously failed because they have learnt from their mistakes. I am not sure if it is true, but it has a certain logic to it.
  4. Build your team and delegate: I firmly believe there is a strong correlation between the quality of your support team and your ability to grow a sustainable business. The natural temptation in the early days is to keep cost to a minimum by doing everything yourself. That is understandable but it will soon restrict your growth. Finding good people to support you, training them, then delegating everything you can will free you up to build your business. The key is to find flexible support that you can trust to deliver; do that, and you will see it as an investment, not a cost.
  5. Know your numbers: The greatest opportunity in starting a new business is that you can get things right from the off. Nowhere is that more important than when it comes to your finances, particularly your pricing. Post-RDR, many advisers have simply fallen into their current charging structure without paying enough attention to fundamentals such as profit margin. You are at the start of your journey and what you charge now will be difficult to change in the future. Better to get it right from the off. That means understanding the cost of delivering your services and then building a profitable but fair pricing model.

    Phil Young: Don’t bother with business books

These are just some of the lessons we have learnt in the 18 months since we started our business, which we believe are transferable to planners. They are by no means exhaustive; however, many commons themes emerge:

  • Know when to delegate
  • Have confidence in yourself and the value you add
  • Keep your chin up
  • Be a good egg.

Apply these in your business – and life in general – and you cannot go far wrong. And if you do? It does not matter, so long as you learn from it.

Phil Bray is director of The Yardstick Agency

Recommended

Compliance tip: Responding to the FCA’s Business Plan 

The FCA’s Business Plan and accompanying sector views provide the industry with valuable insight into the regulator’s concerns and areas of focus for the year ahead. But how can firms ensure they respond appropriately? Do not view your sector in isolation: Firms can no longer afford to look at their sector in isolation. As well as […]

Are your business efficiencies working against you?

The pursuit for efficiency can often lead to just the opposite for adviser and client.  The word “efficiency” is thrown around during business technology presentations with the precision of my two-year-old son navigating his way through beans on toast. It is easy to tell him to eat his dinner nicely but turn your back for […]

ISM v PMI

Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, analyses the ISM v PMI and notes that the gap between them has widened recently. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480

Trade body’s decision to split property sector could still trip advisers up

While the Investment Association’s decision to split its property sector category will make it easier for advisers to compare information, they will still need to review the funds carefully, commentators warn. The Investment Association is dividing its property sector into separate UK Direct Property and Property Other sectors from 1 September. Hearthstone Investments fund manager […]

Tapper-Henry-First Actuarial-2013

Henry Tapper: ‘We’ve really made a mess of DB transfers’

First Actuarial director and British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper has criticised the role of unregulated introducers in encouraging unsuitable defined benefit transfers out of the scheme. Tapper has been heavily involved with Operation Chive, the pro-bono adviser-led initiative to give help and guidance to steelworkers after the British Steel Pension Scheme’s collapse left them vulnerable […]

Comments

    Leave a comment