Danby Bloch: What legislative limbo means for non-doms

What are the changes and what should advisers and their clients be doing about them?

The Government left out of the pre-election Finance Act 2017 the radical new rules for non-UK domiciled people that were due to come into force in April.

The longer post-election Finance Bill is due to go through Parliament “this summer” but it increasingly looks as if summer for the Treasury and Parliament will stretch into October or even later. In the meantime, non-doms are feeling pretty uncertain about their status and future, especially if they are also affected by Brexit.

So what are the changes that are currently in legislative limbo and what should non-doms and their advisers be doing about them now?

Taxing times

Non-doms, remember, can generally enjoy some very special tax privileges – making the UK one of the world’s most attractive tax havens for certain people who are resident here, but are not treated as domiciled in the UK for tax purposes.

They are UK residents who are not regarded as having their permanent home (“domicile”) here. Mostly, someone’s domicile is pretty clear – but can also be a complicated area for some clients.

One of their privileges is that non-doms may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income or capital gains as long as they do not remit them here. Mind you, they have to pay a hefty fee to HMRC to be on this remittance basis if they are UK resident for seven out of the previous nine tax years or 12 of the previous 14 years. They may also avoid having to pay inheritance tax on their non-UK assets.

The rules that were due to be introduced in April changed who is to be treated as domiciled outside the UK, as well as making some important amendments to the tax rules.

What you need to know about the Finance Act

What has been left out of the shortened pre-election Finance Act includes the following provisions affecting non-doms.

The 15/20 rule was probably due to be the most important change for most non-doms. This provides that a non-dom would be treated as UK domiciled for the purposes of all taxes in a tax year – inheritance tax as well as income tax and capital gains tax – if they have been resident in the UK for at least 15 of the previous 20 tax years.

So for the first time, long-term non-doms would be subject to UK tax on their worldwide income, capital gains and estates.

There was a provision to make it harder for many people to stop being treated as a non-dom. Non-doms who were born in the UK and had a UK domicile of origin would be treated as UK domiciled for income tax and capital gains tax purposes in any tax year in which they were UK resident.

They would then also be treated as UK domiciled for inheritance tax after just one tax year of residence for tax purposes.

There was some good news for some non-doms in the original Finance Act 2017 and these have also been omitted. They included reliefs for rebasing and the segregation of mixed offshore funds. Normally, someone who becomes deemed to be UK domiciled would be subject to UK CGT when they disposed of assets.

However, under the new rules, those who become deemed domiciled on 6 April, 2017 would generally not have to pay CGT on the proportion of any non-UK gains that accrued before 6 April, 2017. They were also to be given an opportunity to rearrange their overseas mixed funds and divide them into tax-free capital, income, gains etc, by moving them into segregated offshore accounts.

The property puzzle

Non-doms who own UK residential property through a non-UK company have been able to avoid UK inheritance tax because the shares in such companies are generally non-UK assets. This approach and other ways of holding interests in UK residential property would not escape inheritance tax under the new rules.

But because the provisions were left out of the pre-election Finance Act, those non-doms who thought they would now be treated as UK domiciled for all tax purposes from 6 April, 2017 are, strictly speaking, still non-UK domiciled. What should they do?

Part of the problem is that many of them have taken action in the expectation of the changes – for example, re-organising their existing trusts, and their UK residential property holding structures. We just do not know whether the rules will come into force at the original date at the start of the tax year or possibly at some later time. And there are a number of other provisions subject to the same uncertainty.

If the rules do not now come into force with effect from 6 April, non-doms who have taken action may need to think a bit more about the planning opportunities and take further advice. Those who did not get round to planning, or finished it late, may have been given a little more time.

But be warned: omitting these provisions from the first Finance Act of the year does not mean the Government has dropped them altogether. Spreadsheet Phil Hammond is still in charge at the Treasury. Nor does it mean their effective date of introduction will necessarily be changed.

Danby Bloch is chairman at Helm Godfrey