Paul Lewis: Why I don’t believe in tax ‘burdens’

The tax burden. I was thinking about it the other day as I drove along the M25: a road which was, of course, built out of the tax burden. A year ago, I had an eye operation. That was paid for from the tax burden. My grandchildren go to various schools all funded (or underfunded) by the tax burden. As did my children. And me, of course.
So why is the tax that paid for all of that a burden? That money allows me to travel safely at 70 miles per hour, it stopped me going blind in at least one eye and it relieved my entire family from being illiterate. And every one of those things boosts the whole economy. A country does not get very far if its people walk along muddy tracks, suffering from undiagnosed illnesses and wondering what this thing called reading is.
So who pays this burden? And who does it sit most heavily on? Of course, I know my share of it from the deficit slashing self-assessment payment I send to HM Revenue & Customs each January and July. But where does this burden of paying for things we all need really fall?
By now, I was going round in circles (well it was the M25). I needed data. So when I got back to my office it was cup of tea and spreadsheet time. And in case you are wondering what else the Chancellor and I have in common, it was I who explained a few weeks before his Budget that self-employed people like me carried a lighter burden of taxation than employees. Or, put another way, we pay less of our income towards the roads, hospitals and schools we use than those who work for someone else. Both Hammond and I think that should be changed. A crucial dozen Tory MPs do not. Roll on the next parliament.
You may have read in several places recently that the richest 1 per cent pay 27 per cent of the tax. It is not true. What is true is the slightly less headline friendly: 27 per cent of total income tax receipts are from the 1 per cent of income taxpayers with the highest taxable income. Those 2016/17 HMRC estimates are about just one tax – income tax – and refer to taxable income not wealth.
On my calculations from HMRC data, the average taxable income of this top 1 per cent is around £400,000 and the income tax paid around £150,000. For many of the richest, a lot of that income is from dividends taxed in their hands at much lower rates than earned income.
At the other end, the bottom quarter of income taxpayers have an average income of around £14,000 and pay about £500 of income tax. So while the top 1 per cent enjoy a net £250,000, the bottom 25 per cent struggle along on a minimum wage income. They work for a year to earn as much as the top 1 per cent earn in less than three weeks. So the top 1 per cent do – and should – pay more than a quarter of all the income tax. And they have done consistently since 2007/08.
Of course, income tax is only one part of personal taxation. Second to the £168bn income tax take is VAT, which brings in £115bn. Everyone pays that, though some essentials like food, children’s clothes and (in some cases) fees to advisers are exempt.
Close behind VAT is National Insurance contributions at £114bn. Those on more than £45,000 a year have a huge subsidy because they pay a lower rate of just 2 per cent on earnings above that level, instead of the 12 per cent on earnings below it. That is a subsidy for the top one in seven earners that costs taxpayers close on £10bn a year. Those lucky enough to have unearned income pay no NICs on it. Nor do the UK’s two million landlords pay it on their rent receipts, saving them at least £1bn a year (and probably rather more).
In fact, if there is a tax burden it falls on the poor. Calculations by StrongerInNumbers policy and research consultant Michael O’Connor using Office for National Statistics data show the bottom tenth of non-retired households by income spend 38 per cent of their £11,000 gross income on taxes. The top tenth spend just 32 per cent of their average £120,000 gross income paying taxes. So the bottom tenth are the most taxed in terms of the percentage lost. The least taxed are the second to bottom tenth, who lose 26 per cent of their gross income to tax.
The highest rates of tax on income are also paid by those on the lowest incomes (the one exception to that being people with six children or more and an income between £50,000 and £60,000 who can pay over 100 per cent marginal rate).
From April, people on low incomes who work, pay tax and get their low wages topped up by universal credit will face an effective tax rate of 80 per cent. And before you tell me that is a withdrawal of a subsidy, not a tax, I use the Chancellor’s word from the Budget announcing a slight cut from 2017/18 in the reduction in universal credit as income rises:
“The universal credit taper rate will be reduced in April from 65 per cent to 63 per cent, cutting tax for three million families on low incomes.”
That taper rate – or tax, as Hammond classified it – is applied after deductions for income tax and NI, and before withdrawal of help with council tax. Those three take the new marginal rate to 80 per cent – just one percentage point less than in 2016/17. In other words: earn £10, keep £2. Now that is a burden when you are on the minimum wage.
Paul Lewis is a freelance journalist and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s ‘Money Box’ programme. You can follow him on Twitter @paullewismoney
Somewhat questionable to claim that dividends are taxed at a lower rate than other income as this ignores the Corporation Tax paid before you receive your dividend income.
Paul, you have an unusual view on tax. Take your NI comments as an example, how does anyone earning over £45,000 “save” 10% tax on earnings above that? How is that a huge subsidy? The fact is that everyone pays at 12% from the lower income threshold up to the £45,000 and then 2% above that. You could argue that figure might be higher, but stopping or reducing the level of tax above a certain figure does not constitute a huge subsidy. You are effectively saying that the State has a right to take a certain percentage of every single penny that someone earns with no cut off point at all – why? What right does anyone have to collect more tax than is necessary? Again you could argue that the figures should be altered to reduce the burden on the lower paid and I have no issue with that, but there has to come a point where we say that enough is enough and the State has no right to levy more than that. However you look at it though, it is not a huge subsidy to stop collecting tax above a certain figure.
Your numbers are wrong again Paul, so look again, more importantly why SHOULD the higher rate tax payer pay more, your words. My highest rate was 50% back along, my kids went to private school, I used private health so not a burden on the state so why should I have paid more?
By the way where are your Financial Services qualifications?
Do you drive on the roads? Take trains? Are your properties constantly broken into due a lack of polce force or judiciary? Do you have employees? Do you expect them to have basic education, perhaps literacy skills? Numeracy?
Everyone gets something out of having a civililsed society in some way.
Perhaps you could help readers by setting out the numbers that are wrong.
For once, I don’t disagree with anything Paul has said!
For once we are largely in agreement Paul. My son had his bilateral vocal cord palsy fixed shortly after birth at LGI funded by the tax burden. Last year my daughter had a major spinal operation also at LGI similarly funded. Driving through the Arizona desert in 1996 I pulled in for gas in Yuma. The young kid working the gas station, on hearing my accent, exclaimed “You’re British!” He then asked “Say – how much do you earn?” I told him my then salary, around £30k at the time. “So how much do you pay in tax?” he asked. “Altogether around £10k” I answered, not wanting to baffle him with the mix of tax and NICs. “Wow! That’s a LOT of tax!” he said. “Yes”, I explained, “but we have socialised healthcare, so when my daughter was born last year we didn’t get a bill from the hospital. Likewise, if one of us gets sick or suffers an accident we go to the doctor or hospital and they fix it. Our tax pays for it.” He thought for a moment and said “You know, that’s actually a pretty good system. We should have that here.” I don’t remember his name but I’m hoping that one day when the USA has recovered from its single most massive episode of collective mental illness since the enactment of prohibition, (i.e. Trump), that he becomes the next US President.
Paul talking hogwash as usual – why should the self employed pay the same NI as an employed person when the only get half the benefits?
We dont get sick pay, holiday pay, double time on bank holidays , 5 weeks holiday a year, security or a basic wage. We were never part of SERPS either, we have no employer contribution to our pensions. Need i go on?!
Paul, The answer is simple – make a voluntary donation to HMRC. I assume this is possible? I will not be joining you!
Big state or little state – the choice is yours. If we all pitched into a nice, uncompetitive social model, we could relieve ourselves of school fees, Private Medical Insurance premiums, pension contributions, etc. and rely on Westminster to be there for us just when we needed. On the other hand, the NHS would crumble, there would be even fewer school places and Jeremy Corbyn wouldn`t be able to pay for universal school meals by imposing VAT on private education …. so up go direct taxes again. Laffer minute.
They get almost identical benefits. Sick pay etc is paid by employer not NI Fund. The only NI benefit they do not get is contributory Jobseeker’s allowance for 6 months. The main benefit for which 92% of the money goes to is an identical (now) state pension. Taking account of the actual benefits they do not get would make a ‘fair’ rate 11.98% rather than 12%. I am not sure what hogwash is but if anyone has the figures wrong it is you. A moment’s research would discover that. But in case you don’t want to do it check my paullewismoney blog and look at 11 March.
Paul – higher rate taxpayers pay a penal surtax on dividends just in case you didn’t realise…. they also don’t receive the universal Personal Tax Allowance – something I think is wrong as a principle, even if a higher rate of tax elsewhere for them compensated for the loss.