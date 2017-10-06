Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Do today’s pensioners really have an unfair advantage over the young?

By

Chris-Curry-700x450.pngConcerns have been raised about the negative impact of today’s pension policy on the younger generation but not all is as it seems

There have been a number of stories recently that have raised the question of whether the UK pension system is creating intergenerational inequity. For example, the ACA published research at the end of last month suggesting 80 per cent of employers with defined benefit pension schemes think the cost of the schemes is having a negative impact on intergenerational equity.

The thinking here is that the cost of contributions to the schemes – often deficit repair contributions that do not actually increase the benefits of scheme members – reduces the amount of resources available for other parts of the business; for example, the wages of current workers.

While all employees suffer from lower wages, the members of DB schemes, who tend to be the older members of the workforce, or ex-employees, gain a more secure future benefit. Similarly, there have been questions raised about the intergenerational equity of the triple-lock uprating for the state pension.

The argument here goes that pensioners have not seen incomes fall in recent years as the rest of the population have.

So it is unfair for their state pension to rise faster than earnings and inflation at the expense of younger generations, who are not seeing incomes increasing themselves but are having to fund the increases in pensions through higher taxes.

Irrespective of the complexity of the evidence (for example, little of the growth in pensioners’ incomes is attributable to state pension income and much is driven by younger, richer, pensioners replacing older, poorer pensioners in the calculations), there is a valid discussion to be had as to how scarce resources are allocated in times of austerity.

But what often looks to be a simple trade-off (higher DB contributions means lower wages; higher state pensions now means higher cost for younger workers) is often much more complex.

Take the example of DB contributions. Although they may be reducing wages (as well as potentially internal investment and profits, and leading to higher prices), they also increase investment into markets through pension funds. And when the pensions come into payment in future, they will either be spent (increasing demand for future goods and services), taxed (increasing government revenues) or saved and passed on to future generations.

There are similar longer-term impacts from the triple lock. Ending the triple lock now and replacing it with an increase each year in line with average earnings would reduce the amount of tax and National Insurance that today’s working population would need to pay.

But it would also mean the amount of state pension that future generations could expect to receive would be lower. To fill the gap in future retirement income, they would need to contribute more to their private pensions or work longer.

So there are many complex interactions over time, as well as interactions today. To get a proper view of intergenerational inequity requires consideration of not just how individuals are affected by decisions today, but how they are affected over their whole working and retired lives.

This is not to say there is no point looking inter-generationally, or that there are no intergenerational problems in DB schemes or in the state pension – there are clearly trade-offs to be made in every area of pensions policy.

But we should caution against looking at things solely through the lens of what is happening now, rather than taking a longer-term view that encompasses how changes might affect each generation over their lifetime.

Chris Curry is director at the Pensions Policy Institute

Recommended

UK-Houses-Home-Mortgage-700x450.jpg
1

FCA set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages

Advisers could soon have a new product to advise retirees on as the FCA is set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages to help older borrowers. The regulator says in a consultation paper that it has found a regulatory barrier to helping older borrowers with maturing interest-only mortgages and those wanting to release equity from homes […]

4

Robo-adviser claims full retirement advice delivered in under two hours

Robo-adviser will produce an automated advice report in under a minute Robo-adviser Wealth Wizards has launched a tool that it claims will give full retirement advice in under two hours. The white-labelled robo-paraplanner tool, which has been piloted by LV=, will provide an automated advice report in under a minute. The fact-find is undertaken either […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg

Accounting watchdog drops PwC probe over Barclays audits

The FRC was investigating PwC for three years over its work with Barclays The Financial Reporting Council has closed an investigation into PwC’s work with Barclays around client money reporting saying it was unlikely to make an “adverse finding”. The three-year investigation started after the bank was fined £37.7m for failing to keep client money […]

Childcare - thumbnail

Three questions for employers…

The Family and Childcare Trust’s annual survey has been widely reported in the media and the two headline figures were these: the average cost of a nursery place for a child under two has risen by 33 per cent since 2010; and the costs have risen by five per cent in a single year.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pension-pot-700.jpg

Pension freedoms see DFM adopt monthly distribution for income fund

Man GLG has announced that its UK Income fund is switching to monthly distribution in response to pension freedoms. The top-ranked £254.5m fund currently pays out dividends biannually, but investors will receive their first monthly payment at the end of this month. Man GLG managing director for UK retail Richard Phillips says investors have been seeking […]

Dashboard control in question as Govt discusses next steps

The dashboard prototype was delivered to Government in March Responsibility for the pensions dashboard could soon pass from the Treasury to the Department for Work and Pensions, Money Marketing understands, in a move set to be welcomed by the industry. While the DWP only says it is considering the next steps on the idea and […]

Selectapension set to restart DB transfers next year

Major defined benefit transfer provider Selectapension Bureau Services has said it should be able to resume business for new clients early next year after being caught up in the regulator’s review of the market. SBS suspended its DB pension transfer business in June after the FCA audited of its outsourced advice firm CFPML. SBS can […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment