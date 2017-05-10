Tony Byrne: The pensions system is like a giant Ponzi scheme

The largest pensions scandal in history will become apparent over the next few decades, as successive governments are proven to have not taken any effective action to correct the funding crisis of state and public sector pensions. The current deficit for public sector pensions alone is £1.2trn.
These pensions have been mismanaged by governments of both of the main parties for years and years, and the extent of their liabilities has been hidden.
In contrast, just look at Norway, which has invested all its gas and oil profits for decades. As a result, a tiny country like Norway – a country with just five million inhabitants – now has a Sovereign Wealth Fund worth US$900bn. It puts the UK to shame.
Most government pensions are, of course, unfunded. When you make National Insurance contributions or public sector pension contributions, your money is not actually invested. It simply goes into the general pool of taxation out of which these pensions are paid to existing pensioners. So you are actually paying tax contributions, not pension contributions.
The current system of state and public sector pensions is no more than a giant Ponzi scheme. The biggest pensions misselling scandal in history.
The issue, quite simply, is that people are living much longer than was ever anticipated. Back in the day, a pensioner would retire at age 65 and die at age 68. These days, many people will retire and live full lives for decades after.
Inaction stations
Retired people are making up an ever increasing proportion of the UK population. The problem is that there will not be enough people working and paying taxes in the future to fund these pensions. The dependency ratio – the number of people working compared to the number retired – is increasing significantly. Indeed, it is forecast to rise from 3:1 today to 1:1 by 2050. You can see how this would make the current system totally unsustainable.
So what has the Government done to tackle it? Well, unlike the private sector, where companies have all but given up on final salary pension schemes and replaced them with money purchase ones, the powers that be have done very little apart from some tinkering with such schemes.
The next question is what should be done? Here, the Government should pay money – real money – into money purchase pension schemes and scrap public sector final salary pensions both for new and existing members once and for all. It goes without saying that existing members’ benefits accrued to date should be ringfenced and preserved, of course.
If nothing is done to work out a solution, the burden of paying your pensions will fall largely to your children and grandchildren. And that is hardly fair, is it? That said, I for one am not holding my breath that the Government will do anything of the sort.
Tony Byrne is financial planning director at Wealth And Tax Management and author of Wealth Magic
Sorry Tony, but this isn’t ‘News’, as those of us in ‘Pension Planning’ back in the late 80’s knew full well it was/is a ‘Ponzi Scheme’! No more no less than Gordon Brown’s raid on pension schemes & Gold in 1997, well publicised at the time, but the Executive’s response was & remains “let this blow over & they’ll all forget it!”
Well in my opinion all public sector schemes should be scrapped and everyone should make their own arrangements. Public sector workers are already receiving my money via private sector tax in the form of their wages. Paying into their pensions is double bubble!
Whilst we are all correct in our assessment of this problem, and indeed it is a problem that has been around for many decades, it is not socially viable to simply relieve everybody of their public sector pensions, just so that you can re-create the state pension – I wish it were that simple.
If you did so, you would have an immediate general strike, probably leading to civil war.
The only way forward is to correctly model the financial implications of various financial options (pensions) as a way forward …. and get that plan into the public domain as soon as possible, so that people can see the problem and the solution options.
This may well include –
A) making the maximum private pension of any type (public or private) … say £40,000 pa, above which they will be heavily taxed.
B) reviewing all those who have taken early retirement through ill health, to see if they really are still ill – if not, their pensions may have to cease.
C) banning all early retirement pension access under age 65
D) eliminating indexation on any pension over £15,000 per annum
and more importantly :-
1) scheduling the state pension back down to age 65 and ultimately to age 60.
Agree. Defined Benefits and mortality improvement are mutually exclusive
cut our overseas aid would help the NHS, our education system & the pension problem & ensure the other EU members pay their fair share of 2% of GDP as we do
Irving – I think the overseas aid pledge is 0.7% GDP. I think the 2% is the defence spend that NATO (?) members are supposed to splash.
Trevor – while some of what you say is sensible, you are wrong to suggest that getting the plan into the public domain so that people can see the problem and solutions will help. “People” care only about getting theirs, not about what is good for the country, or their children or grandchildren. As long as they get theirs, the problems and solutions are blowing in the wind. A sorry state of affairs perhaps, but the reality of the world we live in.
Afternoon Matt,
Sadly, what you are saying about the selfishness of the voter is probably correct.
However, doing nothing, and ignoring the enormous social problem of inequality in pensions, which is what successive Governments of all political persuasions have done for many years, is no longer an option.
As indeed Tony indicates in the headline article, we are in danger of the pensions system bankrupting the Mother economy. which can no longer support it.
In my naivety, I am clinging to the belief that when the problem is so severe, when the likely outcome is so destructive, then perhaps the British people just might be able to grasp the problem … and allow a move towards some sort of equality in pensions.
Surely it is not beyond the wit of man to realise that the social division of the “haves” and the “have nots” now resides specifically in the pensions arena.
I do not believe that even the most selfish of people can countenance the situation where people with huge pensions, many of which have not been earned or paid for by themselves, exist at the expense of others who have just had their state pension removed from them in its entirety.