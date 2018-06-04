Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Profile: LEBC CEO on why advisers should learn from ‘click and collect’

By
Jack McVitie, Chief Executive of LEBC 

LEBC chief executive says advisers must change the way they let people interact with them

It seems logical for businesses to consider widening access to their services if they want to grow. Some might explore a new region to broaden their reach geographically. For others, offering a range of services that cater for different customer needs – and their pockets – sounds like a no-brainer.

But when you are in the advice business and looking to deliver different levels of advice cost-effectively, it is a hard call. How far do you rely on technology to create those much-needed efficiencies and what aspects of the human touch are beyond compromise?

National advice firm LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie thinks he has found the answer in “bionic” advice. This is LEBC’s alternative to robo-advice: a hybrid of technology, human knowledge and interaction with clients by phone or online.

The firm says it reduces the cost of traditional face-to-face advice by a third, speeding up basic data gathering and report writing. However, it differs from robo-advice in that human advisers are there to talk to clients about the ‘soft facts’ they may otherwise struggle with, like attitudes to risk.

As it stands, the service is only available for corporate retirement advice. It is delivered via 12- to 14-week “projects” with companies, during which their employees have access to the advice.

LEBC has undertaken more than 100 of these projects since they began in 2014, with some organisations as large as Philips and Goodyear.

All in all, McVitie estimates around 100,000 people have gone through the process.

Has the FCA forgotten about the advice gap?

The most recent project is the first where employees pay for the advice themselves and take-up has been impressive: 1,100 individuals have enrolled at a cost of £714 per head.

McVitie now hopes to use this experience to roll the proposition out more broadly to cover all areas of advice, at first to clients of its advisers, then eventually direct-to-consumer. He is currently working with former head of commerce at Argos and M&S, and inventor of click and collect, Andy Morrey, on what this could look like.

Acknowledging robo-advice “got a kicking” from the FCA in the regulator’s recent review into automated investment advice, McVitie says: “Robo-advice isn’t advice, it’s just a fulfilment system; a way of getting a product. I’ve noticed a number of robo-advisers are trying to back-build a bionic system but that’s very difficult because it’s hugely expensive to acquire clients through advertising on the Tube and television.”

He believes a number of those firms will fail to make the transition, just as some online retailers have failed to build a physical presence.

“One of the things people miss is that the client who gets the report is different to the person who does the fact-find. People get educated when they come through the advice process, so they need someone to speak to again.

“An important part of the bionic piece is that you can help people with the soft facts and make sure the report you’ve given them makes sense to them. Some of it is just advice, so there is no product.”

Robos under fire over suitability and disclosure failings

Before starting out in financial services, Paisley-born McVitie trained to be a Catholic priest in Rome. But on deciding the priesthood was not for him, he returned to study philosophy at Glasgow University.

By the time he had graduated, he was married with a young child and needed a job. Many of the university’s “milk round” employers were financial services firms and eventually McVitie joined Alexander Stenhouse as a trainee IFA. He left in 1992 to join Bain Clarkson Financial Services – bought a couple of years later by Hogg Robinson.

Hogg Robinson’s financial planning business was subsequently acquired by Towry in 2000. However, McVitie and some colleagues were unhappy with what they saw as a mismatch between the culture at Hogg Robinson and Towry, so they left to establish LEBC.

“My colleagues and I left Towry instantly. It chased us through the courts for breach of contract and we were waiting for an employment tribunal hearing. That went on for 15 or 18 months, so as well as starting the business we had that on the back burner. We won the case,” he says.

The firm grew organically at the start, but there came a point when they began contemplating “what next?”

McVitie recalls how the seeds of LEBC’s journey into bionic advice were sown during a four-day team-building event in a remote part of Scotland back in 2013.

“We thought: how do we transform access to advice? We could open another 10 offices but that would not transform access to advice,” he says.

“We asked ourselves how we could deliver advice differently, so that more people could obtain it. It’s not about more sites, but better systems, using telephony and online.”

FCA robo review a wake-up call for the industry

McVitie has learned a lot from looking at how the retail industry has been transformed by internet shopping.

“I’d always had a lot of clients who are retailers. I’d watched what was happening to retailers in terms of internet shopping and how they’d had to transform their businesses. You have to do it differently. You still have your physical footprint – the retailers still had their shops – but you have an online experience too.”

In the early days of online shopping, retailers tended to have one or the other, so when they wanted to do both, they had to change their supply chains – fulfilling online orders from warehouses rather than the stock they had in their shops.

“There is more to an online business than setting up a website; it’s how you fulfil that,” says McVitie.

“You need to change the way you allow people to interact with you.”

Five questions

What is the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career?

Consistently strive to make yourself redundant. If someone else can do what you do as well as you, let them do it and find something else to do.

What keeps you awake at night?

In terms of the business, it’s excitement. You want to get up before you go to sleep.

What has had the most significant impact on financial advice in the last year?

British Steel. People now have opinions about financial advice that may not represent the general standard.

If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would…

Set a minimum target for direct authorisation of 10 registered individuals and turnover of £2.5m, otherwise firms would have to seek authorisation through networks.

Any advice for new advisers?

It’s a great time to come into the profession, so enjoy it.

CV

2000-present: Chief executive, LEBC Group

1994-2000: Regional director, Hogg Robinson Financial Services

1992-1993: Managing director, Scotland, Bain Clarkson Financial Services

1986-1992: Trainee consultant to branch manager, Alexander Stenhouse Financial Services

Recommended

Jack-McVitie-in-2013-700.jpg

National firm LEBC on acquisition trail in 2018

National advice firm LEBC is looking to grow its business through multiple acquisitions in 2018. The business released its annual report today after reporting its 2017 full-year results at the end of last month. LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie says the business is seeing “extremely encouraging” early signs for its performance in 2018 and beyond. […]
1

LEBC backs DB transfer contingent charging ban

National IFA LEBC has added weight to MPs’ calls to ban contingent charging on defined benefit pension transfers this morning. In a statement, the business says contingent charging will “inevitably” bias advisers in favour of transferring. LEBC director of public policy Kay Ingram says: “We agree that contingent charging should be banned. It is not […]

Jack-McVitie-in-2013-700.jpg

LEBC reports increase in profit to £3m

LEBC Group grew its trading profit to £3m, in the 12 months ending 30 September 2017, a more than 40 per cent increase on the previous year. The national firm reported turnover of £18.1m for period, up from £15.6m the previous year. The firm could also be set for more profit increases at the close […]
4

MAS welcomes Sants appointment as guidance body chair

The Money Advice Service has welcomed the appointment of former FSA chief executive Hector Sants to run the government’s new financial guidance body. Sants left the regulator before it became the FCA in 2013, and has taken on roles with Barclays, management consultancy Oliver Wyman and debt charity StepChange since then. While no official announcement was made […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

investment bid

Goldman Sachs latest bidder for £109bn Lloyds investment contract

Goldman Sachs has thrown its hat into the ring for the £109bn investment contract put up for tender by Lloyds Banking Group. According to Sky News, Goldman Sachs Asset management joins BlackRock, JPMorgan Asset Management and Schroders in the second round of bidding for the Lloyds Banking Group tender. A decision will be made in […]

consolidator

Consolidator Fairstone targets two more firms for acquisition

Consolidator Fairstone has added another two firms to its acquisition programme adding £220m assets under advice to the business. Yorkshire-based Utopia Financial Planning and Sovereign Wealth Management, which has offices in Bath and Bristol, have joined Fairstone’s downstream buyout model and will fully join the consolidator before the acquisitions are completed. The two businesses will […]

Comments

    Leave a comment