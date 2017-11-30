Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Malcolm McLean: We must learn to live with the freedoms

By

Any neutral observer watching the recent Work and Pensions Select Committee’s inquiry on pension freedoms could be forgiven for feeling more than a little confused.

According to the various witnesses who attended, it was possible to conclude the freedoms were either a long overdue and much needed reform or, at the other extreme, an unmitigated disaster with the potential for another major misselling scandal in the making.

There were concerns about individuals both spending their money at a rate of knots that would leave them impoverished in old age or being “recklessly conservative”, selling themselves short in their day-to-day living expenses.

There were familiar debates about the role of advice and guidance in the process and whether a boost in take-up of either or both could be achieved by various means, including the use of free advice vouchers or even the use of compulsion.

Nest even went as far as to say that advice and guidance alone would not meet the needs of millions of savers approaching and entering retirement, and strong default decumulation options were needed on top.

On the plus side, an escape route from the tyranny of annuitisation was welcome and popular with the public.

Such evidence that was available suggested the initial “dash for cash” had abated and that, despite some reservations from the FCA about advice standards, most savers were acting responsibly and appeared to be managing their money well.

The right for consumers to decide for themselves how to spend their own money was a fundamental principle underpinning the policy and had to be maintained, notwithstanding that in many cases at least some proportion of the money was contributed by employers and government tax relief.

Are the pension freedoms faltering?

I have to say, ever since the freedoms were announced largely out of the blue, I have tended to blow hot and cold about them.

My first reaction was largely favourable, mainly because of the very poor value being offered by annuities and the need to free up the system and find ways of offering savers much better returns.

Later on, I began to worry about the long-term effects of such a radical policy switch and the potentially very serious conse-quences of people being wrongly encouraged to leave the security of a high quality defined benefit scheme, of over-paying tax or of being scammed.

I am now of the opinion that, whereas these are significant problems that have yet to be properly and fully addressed, there is almost certainly no going back on the policy as a whole.

Pension freedoms are here to stay, and whereas select committees and others may want to tinker with the detail, we, and more importantly, future generations will have to learn to live with them – good or bad, warts and all.

Malcolm McLean is senior consultant at Barnett Waddingham

Recommended

‘Defined ambition’ pensions back on table with new MP inquiry

The Work and Pensions select committee is launching a new inquiry into defined ambition pension schemes, which were legislated for but not fully implemented in 2015. The inquiry will consider whether collective defined contribution arrangements can give better outcomes than traditional DC plans, how they might be governed and whether seriously underfunded defined benefit schemes […]

Property-Building-Growth-House-Housing-700x450.jpg
9

Fidelity to relocate 650 staff as office closes

Fidelity International is to downsize its presence in the UK further as it plans to close its Kent office and relocate 650 staff by 2020. The asset manager, which currently operates in London, Surrey and Kent, says by 2020 it will move “the majority” of the 650 employees from Tonbridge, Kent to its Kingswood office […]

How to use wills to protect your clients’ wishes

March was Free Wills Month! Free Wills Month brings together a group of well-respected charities to offer members of the public aged 55 and over the opportunity to have their simple wills written or updated free of charge by using participating solicitors in selected locations around England and Wales. Research by the Law Society* highlighted that only 64 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

General-Business-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

NS&I courts adviser business by improving access

NS&I is looking to improve its relationships with advisers as it plans a raft of measures to improve how easy it is for IFAs to see their clients’ investments with the state-owned savings bank. In response to adviser frustrations that they cannot easily access valuations, maturity dates or other information on client investments with NS&I, […]

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

Investment fraudster charged with perverting course of justice

A trader convicted of fraud in a £5m investment scam now faces additional charges of perverting the course of justice. In January 2015, the FCA successfully scored a conviction against Alex Hope after he ran a collective investment scheme without authorisation. Hope told investors that he was an exceptional foreign exchange trader, and could double […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Christopher Petrie 30th November 2017 at 5:58 pm

    If a client came to you with 300k in savings, requiring an income from that, would you recommend he bought a Purchased Life Annuity?

    Of course not.

    So if a client came to you with 300k in a pension wrapper, would you recommend a pension annuity? Logically, of course not. And you get some tax relief on the Capital Content element on a PLA!

    So, apart from historical tradition, who would recommend a pension annuity now, and why?

Leave a comment