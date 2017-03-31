Steve Bee: Is this the best we can do on pensions?

Most of us working in the UK these days are heading for a period of great worry and uncertainty later in life when we become pensioners.
Despite the fact we have had a thriving pensions industry for more than 60 years, and a state pension system for over a century, the nation seems unable to provide any real peace of mind for its citizens as they leave the workforce and enter the last phase of their lives.
At the most basic level, our attempts to provide our older citizens with financial and emotional security have failed. Old age should not be a time when people are wracked with worry.
Our state pension system has been in turmoil for as long as I can remember. Now, what was certain yesterday is no longer certain today, and will be completely unlikely tomorrow.
There are just two certainties we can count on with our state pension. First, we are never likely
to know how much it will be.
Second, we will not know for sure when, or even if, we will get it. It seems its provision will always be tied to the political winds blowing at any time.
Our company pension schemes that have sustained the hopes of almost half the UK work-
force for over half a century are now crumbling in slow motion. And all we can do is stand by and watch.
The financial and political storms raging around them mean we can no longer count on such schemes living as long as we are likely to. We are already being conditioned to expect lower pensions or lower compensation as the flagship defined benefit schemes of the past founder on the rocks of today’s fiscal realities.
That those new realities – which have fundamentally changed the nature of the promise made between the Government, employers and employees – are restricted to the private sector and the provision of the state pension, and do not seem to affect the generous bargain struck between the government and its employees, is bizarre.
Surely the winds of change will soon have to be felt by our massive unfunded public sector schemes too?
For the half of the workforce that has never had access to a company pension scheme, the Government’s ill-conceived 1960s experiment of providing a second earnings-related state pension has proved to be a real disaster.
The dismantling of that system and its replacement with enforced savings through automatic enrolment is unlikely to provide much in the way of financial security for the millions excluded from the process (and little enough even for those who are included).
As the spread of private pension coverage goes wider it seems set to become ever more shallow as a consequence, leaving more of us ill-prepared for the trying times we will encounter as our lives draw to a close.
It speaks badly of us all – but, in particular, those in the pensions industry and the Government –
that this is the best we can do.
Whilst Steve speaks the truth, it is at least 30 years old. Politicians wax lyrically but only in 3 to 5 year cycles. A man with a glass eye could see the problems unfolding because of increased bureaucracy, lack of education and understanding and political short thermism.
Add to that the newly discovered issue of the baby boomers (after only 70 years) and increased longevity and boy, do we have a problem. Old spread sheet Phil may have a 2 year plan but it won’t solve the problem. Oh and buying property isn’t the answer.
What came out of re-invention of pensions in 2006 on the Isle of Man, which worked out so well has now been destroyed by the major Isle of Man assurance companies and over Regulation both in the UK and the IOM, along with Governments interfering with constant changes in tax rules and limits to how much you can invest and capping the amount that is allowed in your pension.
Destroying the profession and severely limiting choice, for the majority of people living or moving to the Isle of Man.
Good morning Steve,
Absolutely agree ….
But we must all shout it louder and in unison.
The fact that the basic state pensions has utterly failed in it’s original endeavour is a disgrace to our so called modern and caring society, and the blame for it can be squarely and totally laid at successive Government’s doors, who have repeatedly chosen to spend our money elsewhere.
The fact that they continue to try and blame the outright lie of “increasing age expectancy”, when their own ONS figures prove the utter fallacy of that statement, is an insult to the public’s intelligence.
There is a way through this mess, as in simple terms there is more than enough money coming into the treasury which can enable all our expectations in health, welfare, infrastructure and state pensions, and I would even say that, with the correct planning, the state pension age can eventually be reduced again to age 60 for all. It is just that successive Governments have spent our money in the wrong places.
It would be useful if the Insurance industry would put together a working party of Actuaries, and look at the Public Sector overspend in pensions in excess of £40,000 per annum, and then scheduled that back into the state pension payment at £200 per week for all from age 60.
Then it would also be interesting to put the £200 per week state pension for the over 60s into a fiscal model of the UK economy, and see how tax revenues and corporate profitability within the changed UK GDP is effected.
I suspect …. problem resolved, but a slightly angry higher management within the Public Sector … and I m not entirely sure we should be worried about that !