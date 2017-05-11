Boost clients’ state pension – before it’s too late

A Government offer enabling savers to boost their state pension by making a lump-sum payment to secure additional income of up to £25 per week will expire in June.

The offer has been available since 2014, when it was introduced to enable people who lost out as a result of the replacement of the old basic state pension by the new flat rate one to buy additional guaranteed pension income on favourable terms. Continuing low interest rates have made the offer even more attractive.

The question of whether an individual saver should take up the offer depends on a number of factors, including age, health, marital status, tax bracket and inheritance plans.

While the offer is unlikely to be attractive to higher rate taxpayers in questionable health, it should potentially be given consideration by anyone else who might otherwise have intended to buy a retirement annuity.

Aileen Lynch is head of technical at Compliance First