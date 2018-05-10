Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Adrian Boulding: Advisers should not feel threatened by default drawdown

By

Boulding-Adrian-2012-700x450.jpgThe work and pensions committee’s recent recommendation that drawdown providers offer a 0.75 per cent charging ‘default decumulation pathway’ by April 2019 has hit the headlines. The idea is that it will protect disengaged customers who may make poor investment and decumulation choices.

Either trustees or independent governance committees would choose both a default fund and level of regular income to take out. Will anyone need an adviser?

The committee is responding to increasing concern that auto-enrolment and pension freedoms have created what the Pensions Policy Institute has called a “dichotomy in the system”. More savers are being encouraged to follow defaults offered by their employer, thereby disengaging during accumulation, but are then expected to become highly engaged at retirement when there are tough choices to make.

The numbers do not lie: we know the vast majority of auto-enrolment policy holders stick with statutory minimum contribution levels. And the Pensions Regulator says 92 per cent of the auto-enrolled are invested in default funds, which, according to Hargreaves Lansdown, under-perform average global equity funds by 3.72 per cent each year.

MPs call for FCA probe into face-to-face versus automated advice

For those who have lived out their accumulation period without making any proactive decisions, it makes sense to drop automatically into the incumbent provider’s IGC-guided drawdown policy. But the default decumulation pathway offered will not be for everyone. It clearly cannot consider a member’s personal situation and other pension and potential retirement income sources, for example.

Advisers can offer a more tailored service, helping clients determine their income needs, together with a legacy to leave to loved ones. Then a withdrawal strategy can be built around other sources of income: their state pension, defined benefit pension and annuities.

The average defined contribution pot size of the 55 to 65 age group is £105,496, according to Aegon. The question is, can advisers locate these people as they approach retirement?

Retirement plans will need to have flexibility to alter course if investment performance dips or income demands increase. Pension freedoms have opened up a world of decumulation choices. And the market will be creating even more options for blending drawdown with guaranteed or annuitised income through innovative products as the baby boomer generation fully retire.

A word of caution – remember the scorn that is poured on fund managers who charge for active management but turn out to be closet trackers. Advisers that charge for decumulation advice and then recommend solutions similar to the new default pathways would be in the same camp.

Do not forget that default pathways will not work for everyone. That leaves more than enough future retirees who are engaged to the idea of planning for a better-than-default retirement. The fact that 63 per cent of drawdown policy purchases are already fully advised, speaks for itself.

Adrian Boulding is director of retirement strategy at Dunstan Thomas

Recommended

Is default drawdown a realistic proposition?

Default models have proved successful for accumulation but can the same be said for drawdown? When an idea works, it is natural to see if it can successfully be applied to something else. So it should come as no surprise that MPs are calling for default decumulation options to emulate the success auto-enrolment has had […]

Warehouse workers portrait in work overalls. Workplace pensions article

What does value for money in a DC default look like?

Lorna Blyth – Head of Investment Solutions The phrase ‘value for money’ is fast becoming a favourite phrase of the pensions industry. The regulator sees ‘value for money’ as a key outcome for workplace pension members and as a result both providers and Independent Governance Committees (IGCs) are keen to evidence it. But what is it […]

Exit-Man-Door-Depart-Leave-700.jpg
1

Manager exodus continues at Standard Life Aberdeen

Another fund manager has left Standard Life Aberdeen to join a rival firm as the fund giant continues its restructuring post-merger. Imran Ahmad, an investment director and portfolio manager of the Emerging Market Debt Unconstrained fund, will join the multi-asset team at Investec Asset Management. Ahmad was in the emerging market debt specialists team at Standard […]

Investment

Monitoring your managers and the importance of mandates

The Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), Manager Oversight team has created a rigorous set of procedures to underpin the ongoing monitoring and management of the various underlying investments within the PruFund proposition. Adrian Gaspar explores. The primary role of the team is to ensure the continued suitability of underlying managers. They also assess whether the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Asset managers urged to act over misleading risk ratings on funds

Fund houses have been urged to ease investors’ concerns over anomalies discovered in risk ratings on popular funds. Since the implementation of European regulations such as Priips on 3 January, fund management companies have been updating the key information documents of their funds with new calculations on risk, volatility and performance. However, confusion continues on […]

DB transfer values drop in April

Defined benefit pension transfer values fell during April, according to the Xafinity transfer value index. The index was £235,000 at the end of March and £232,000 at the end of April. The difference between the maximum and minimum readings of the index of April was £6,700, or around 2.9 per cent. Xafinity Punter Southall DB […]

Mark-Carney-700x450.jpg

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent. Announcing this decision, the Bank also cut its growth forecast for 2018 from 1.8 to 1.4 per cent. Seven out of nine of the MPC members voted to keep the base rate on hold. There was speculation earlier […]

Comments

    Leave a comment