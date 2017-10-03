Tony Wickenden: Tax avoidance rules back in the spotlight

A recent case thwarting a tax avoidance scheme serves to remind people the general anti-abuse rule exists and HMRC is not afraid to use it

The introduction of the general anti-abuse rule four years ago generated a bit of excitement at the time (well, in tax planning circles it did anyway).

Since then, though, the GAAR has received very little publicity. And why would it? It has not been used. Its existence is periodically acknowledged but it has very much occupied an “it is there if needed” position.

The authorities appear to have relied on targeted anti-avoidance rules, litigation and publicity to stamp out aggressive tax evasion that defeats the intent of Parliament. These effective strategies have been supplemented by disclosure of tax avoidance schemes, follower notices and accelerated payment notices, which also have a very positive effect on HM Revenue & Customs cash flow.

The news

That said, this summer, the GAAR was used to combat and render ineffective a tax avoidance scheme founded on the payment of directors through gold bullion.

The case was referred to the GAAR advisory panel, which said it was a clear example of attempting to “frustrate the intent of Parliament” by using intricate and precise steps to exploit tax loopholes.

HMRC will use the GAAR to impose a “just and reasonable” tax liability; in effect, one that would have accorded with the intent of Parliament for such transactions.

Without going into too much detail, it seems the scheme involved a purchase of gold for the employees/directors by the employer company. The employees immediately sold the gold, settling the company’s liability to pay the third-party gold supplier in return for a director’s loan account credit in their favour.

At the same time, a long-term obligation was created under which the employees were required to pay in the future an amount at least equal to the purchase price of the gold (plus indexation) to the trustees of an employee benefit trust.

The scheme was intended to achieve an immediate corporation tax deduction for the company and avoid an income tax and National Insurance contributions charge on the employees under both the money’s worth (the obligation to settle into the EBT was relevant) and disguised remuneration rules.

Unsurprisingly, the GAAR advisory panel regarded the steps in this case as “abnormal and contrived”, seeing no reason for the arrangement other than for tax avoidance purposes.

In a statement following the panel’s decision, HMRC said it had “wide-reaching impacts and reinforces the power of the GAAR in tackling abusive tax avoidance”. It also said: “We are delighted with the opinion of the GAAR advisory panel. HMRC has already made clear that gold bullion avoidance schemes do not work and that we will challenge these schemes.”

HMRC’s decision to refer the scheme to the panel of experts who advise on the application of the GAAR had surprised some commentators, who generally considered that litigation would have resulted in a relatively easy win for HMRC.

Some have concluded that the use of the GAAR process against those contemplating, promoting or undertaking aggressive tax avoidance is HMRC’s way of reminding people the rule exists and it is not afraid to use it.

The fundamentals

So, let’s refresh our knowledge of the fundamentals: