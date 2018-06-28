Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nick Bamford: Are you noticing vulnerability?

By

The ageing population means we are likely to be dealing with more elderly people. Although the term “elderly” means different things to different people, we must be careful of vulnerability here.

In fact, the FCA definition of a vulnerable client is broad: “Someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care.”

We held a panel discussion on this subject at the recent Money Marketing Retirement Summit, from which some pertinent stories emerged.

I was fascinated by Laurus Associates director Karen Barwick’s account of one of her long-standing clients, who regularly asks her to describe the detail in the reports she prepares for him. Over time, she noticed how engaged he was, hanging on her every word. It was only much later she discovered he was highly dyslexic and unable to read the reports at all.

Compliance tip: Remove the gap in your approach to vulnerable clients

It is not easy for people to disclose problems like this and we debated the importance of our soft skills in uncovering such personal issues.

Gentle perseverance seemed to be the most accepted approach. I relayed the story of my client who, over a decade, I had met and interacted with on many occasions. When I phoned him one day, however, he had no idea who I was.

He was a single man living alone with no living relatives, and it concerned me so much I contacted the social services department of the local authority. I was relieved to discover he was on their radar. They have now taken over the process and we have helped reduce the risk of a scam by notifying his investment and pension providers to be extra diligent if anyone tries to make withdrawals.

I also told the story of a new female client going through a divorce who showed up for the discovery meeting with three friends constituting her “support group”. Many attendees agreed there are circumstances where having a trusted party attend with the client protects against any future claims of inappropriate advice.

But this was turned on its head by one delegate who warned of people being financially abused by those closest to them. Fellow panellist, Jane Smith Financial Planning’s Nicola Watts, told of a female client who had struck up a new relationship and almost immediately raised their joint dealings with her finances.

How to leave a legacy for vulnerable adults

There are just so many circumstances where vulnerability can occur – physical and mental ill-health, bereavement of a loved one, divorce and old age all raise potential.

To illustrate just how distracting a vulnerability can be, I offered the audience a practical example of the ageing process by getting them to close their eyes and then try to balance on one leg. A moment of fun perhaps but I hope it came with a serious message, too.

We considered ways to ensure we were communicating with vulnerable people appropriately: listening carefully and phrasing questions without technical descriptions or jargon were widely agreed as vital.

Vulnerable people deserve our protection both at a professional and personal level.

Nick Bamford is executive director at Informed Choice

Recommended

Phil Deeks

Compliance tip: The right training to support vulnerable customers

The FCA’s focus on vulnerable customers shows no sign of abating, with its recently published Future Approach to Customers once again highlighting its expectations firms treat them fairly by providing a flexible and tailored response. But just as there is no ‘”one size fits all” definition of vulnerability, there is also no single way to […]

Carer-caring-long-term care-elderly-2013
2

Three ways to ensure the fair treatment of vulnerable clients

The FCA has recently updated Occasional Paper No. 8, within which it explains a vulnerable consumer as such: “… someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care.” The focus on this area seems to be continually increasing. So what […]
3

FCA: New guidance body must boost profile of FSCS

The new single financial guidance body should prioritise informing consumers about the protection the Financial Services Compensation Scheme provides on pensions, the FCA says. In a roundtable discussion today on pensions and choices for retirement income products, FCA strategy and competition director Christopher Woolard cited research published by the lifeboat fund in March. The research […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-People-Leaving-Walking-Falling-Decline-Corporate-700x450.jpg

Trade body continues investment industry diversity push

The Investment Association is zeroing in on law firms, fintech providers and consultants in its push for diversity in the industry. The IA merged with careers provider Investment 20/20 in April and is widening the programme’s membership to include companies that work with investment firms, such as lawyers and accountants. Since starting in 2013, Investment 20/20 […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com