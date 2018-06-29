Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: We are loyal to the whole package, not just the price

By

Phil WickendenThe pursuit of lower charges  – the so-called race to the bottom – has become an obsession in our industry.

But with charges, fund ranges and core features converging, platforms and providers will need to look beyond the basics in order to thrive.

Stripping out costs that do not drive value and being competitive on price are clearly important.

But that should be just the start. Beyond the functional things, such as cost and fund choice (which will not differentiate anyone for much longer), it is the total experience that makes advisers react.

Personalised and targeted business and technical support are great examples. Advisers are loyal to the whole package, not just the price.

A reactive service waits until something is requested or, worse, broken. Providers that have built their infrastructure purely around response leave it up to the challenged adviser to go to the trouble of finding them, contacting them and then looking after themselves until the provider helps resolve things acceptably.

Post RDR and under the burden of Mifid II, adviser support offered by platforms and providers has gravitated to the remote and the reactive under the (partly mistaken) assumption this will not compromise adviser relationships while reducing overheads.

Although the latter is an immediate benefit, the missed opportunity from dialling down proactivity and personalisation is significant. It is also hard to imagine the long-term net position being positive.

There have been marginal industry improvements in two key proactive measures – practice development support and business generation ideas – but the delivery gap has widened due to increased expectation and requirements from advisers.

As alluded to last week, proactivity can be expensive, but it also generates loyalty and that elusive quality – trust. In the long run itpays for itself.

Everyone looks for different clues and cues to answer the primordial question: can I trust you? But no one decides the answer to that question based on fine print, policies, proposition or pricing structure alone.

Most decisions are made before that point, because advisers watch what providers do. They watch with the sound off; they listen to others and they seek out the tiniest of clues. There is often a difference between what advisers say is important and what truly drives them to do business with someone.

Phil Wickenden is managing director of Cicero Research

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
3

Hargreaves lures customers with cash back offer for pension switches

Hargreaves Lansdown has written to customers offering a variety of cash rewards if they transfer £5,000 or more of their savings to the provider. An email seen by Money Marketing shows the offer expires on 29 June and says to customers “it is easy to transfer your other ISAs, pensions and investments to Hargreaves Lansdown”. […]

Leading the pack, ingenuity,standing out from the crowd concept.
1

Building the perfect financial adviser

Can you go from zero to planning hero? New recruits are not entering the advice industry at the rate required to meet the growing need for service, despite strong salaries and job satisfaction. A joint report from recruitment consultants BWD and Money Marketing earlier this year showed average adviser earnings soared to £93,100 in 2017, […]

Auto-enrolment image 2

Government changes to auto enrolment

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager Proposals to change the way auto enrolment works have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions. A review group looked at auto enrolment to examine whether it’s working properly and whether it could be adjusted to get more low earners saving more into pensions. We look at […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg
2

Treasury delays cold-call ban to autumn

The Treasury has confirmed further delay to the pensions cold-calling ban due to ‘technicalities.’ The end of June deadline has been missed as the Treasury confirms regulations around the ban will not be laid before parliament until autumn. A Treasury spokesman says: “Following debates in parliament, and having considered evidence from the industry, we will launch […]

Quilter completes sale of single-strategy OMGI business

Quilter has completed the sale of Richard Buxton’s single-strategy business Old Mutual Global Investors to TA Associates for £583m. The firm says in a stock exchange announcement the total consideration  comprises an upfront cash consideration of £576m and an additional £7m of deferred consideration which will be received by 2021. Quilter listed as a standalone […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com