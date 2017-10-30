Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Why advisers’ focus is not on providers’ charges

By

Some people really like Harry Styles. Some prefer death metal. Others are more ensconced in the dancehall influenced, garage-jungle infusion known, since its first beats started booming their way out of east London council estates, as grime.

Try as Messrs Cowell, Walsh et al might, any record executive attempting to fashion the next best thing by appealing to all three fan bases with some hybrid monstrosity is unlikely to shift many units.

It is tempting to look at music, finance, fashion and come to the conclusion that the recipe for success is to focus group everyone, average it up and make something that pleases the big hump in the middle, while not offending most of the outliers.

Our latest round of adviser research explored, among other things, the decision-making process for wrapper and provider selection. When we asked advisers to rate on a one to five scale how important various factors were when selecting a bond provider, fair and appealing charges averaged the highest with 4.39 out of five.

But if we accept these top-lines at face value we miss the small nuances that are the difference between failure and success. And this shows that, on average, averages tell you very little.

Deeper exploration reveals that there are large clusters of advisers for whom both service and technical support components are significantly more important than charges.

They are not our “average” but for these groups, past experience also has disproportionate impact on the decision-making process. This is borne out when we probe, unprompted, what it is about the providers they use more frequently that they value most.

For the top three rated providers, service and technical support ranked top or second. Charging was spontaneously discussed far less, suggesting it is possibly less influential at the point of decision than often assumed.

Few things are up for a majority-rule vote. Rather, the tail keeps getting longer, and choice begets more choice. As such we do not need to necessarily abandon the “hump” to head to the non-existent middle. Yes, there are true averages (like how high to fix a doorknob) but more often than not, trying to please everyone a little is a great way to please most people not at all.

Phil Wickenden is managing director of Cicero Research

Recommended

Coins-Money-Currency-Calculator-Finance-Business-700.jpg

Vanguard: Platform frustration drove pricing model change

Vanguard says platforms frustrated by its dilution levies were a driving force behind its switch to swing pricing, while it argues investors should see total expense ratios come down from the move. The change came into place across its UK and Dublin-domiciled funds this month, but will not apply on ETFs. Marketing head Nick Blake says […]

2

Youngest PFS fellow finds new advice firm

The youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society has moved to a new advice firm. Vito Faircloth gained the accolade last year at the age of just 22. He became level four qualified in August 2015 before taking additional exams with the professional body. Chief executive Keith Richards described the achievement as “truly remarkable”. […]

10 September thumbnail

Johnson Fleming set to hold auto-enrolment support webinar

Two years since the process of auto-enrolment began, the looming re-enrolment deadline provides the perfect opportunity to assess whether the support you have in place, which may well have been hastily selected at the start, is fit for purpose. Johnson Fleming is holding a webinar on 10 September at 11:00 to discover the key issues and concerns you should consider when thinking about your current support options.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Only a handful of fund managers meet Mifid II application deadline

The FCA has revealed that only a handful of investment managers applied for Mifid II authorisations by the 3 July deadline. Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, the regulator said five firms submitted applications by the cut-off point while a further firm made a late submission that was accepted. The FCA pointed out […]

Shift to passives will reverse, Skerritts predicts

The huge wall of money flowing into passives is being driven by the complacency of investors who are trying to buy everything, says Andy Merricks, head of investments at Skerritts Wealth Management. While concerns around a passive bubble have been well documented, Merricks says they are unwarranted as the bulk of money going into passive […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment