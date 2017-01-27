Profile: Wealth Wizards’ boss goes from farming to the robo-advice frontier

If anyone is qualified to draw parallels between automated advice and the early days of internet banking, it is Andrew Firth.

The co-founder and chief executive of “robo-advice platform” Wealth Wizards was one of the team that launched Egg, the UK’s first internet bank, in 1998. So his opinion on the development of all things digital in financial services is not without substance.

“I like being involved in innovative propositions. I had a fantastic experience at Egg; we were genuine pioneers,” he says.

“The industry hasn’t been that innovative in recent years but we are entering a similar period again where it is seen as an important part of it. It’s great, it’s good fun and good for the sector – even if the new thinking is deployed by big brands in the end.”

Firth was involved in Egg prior to its launch, when he worked for the consultancy firm that Prudential had hired to look at the possibility of launching the new bank. He moved across to Prudential and was one of Egg’s first 10 employees.

Egg eventually grew to around 2,000 employees and 3 million customers. But even with that much success, Firth realised the difficulties involved in building a strong challenger brand, particularly once mainstream players piled into internet banking themselves.

“That doesn’t mean to say we didn’t have a have a huge role to play in disrupting the market. But when you’re seen as a success you get absorbed by the incumbents. That’s the way it plays out.”

From farming to finance

Firth started out following his childhood dream of being a farmer.

“I was brought up in the countryside and my grandparents owned a small farm. I studied agricultural economics and started in the industry as a graduate,” he says.

But after a couple of years, when a lot of his friends were heading to London, Firth began to feel that the life of a farmer was not quite adventurous enough for him.

So how did he get into the technology side of financial services?

“I’ve always been interested in financial services and went on a 12-month secondment to US accounting firm Arthur Anderson’s LA office in 1994.

“At that time there was a vibrant start-up culture in California, but start-ups in the UK weren’t seen as a serious career. All the smart graduates went into the big blue chips.”

Firth learned a lot from the launch of Egg and his subsequent role as founder and chief executive of software firm Clearwell, which was sold to The Money Portal in 2006. He moved to The Money Portal as chief operating officer as part of that deal before launching Wealth Wizards in 2009.