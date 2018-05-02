Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: HMRC strengthens its anti-avoidance armoury

By

Tony WickendenChanges that come into force from September are further reminders that tax cannot be ignored by merely placing assets overseas

I have written extensively in this publication over the past few years about the Treasury’s and HM Revenue & Customs’ attitude to tax avoidance. A powerful combination of success in tribunal and court cases, targeted anti-avoidance rules, naming and shaming, disclosure of tax avoidance schemes provisions, accelerated payment notices and the general anti-abuse rule have had a serious impact on the market for aggressive tax avoidance schemes.

And HMRC’s anti-avoidance armoury has been strengthened further over the past 12 months with two more important developments:

  • In September, the Common Reporting Standard began to operate. This involves an annual automatic exchange of information on offshore financial accounts to the tax authorities of the residence country of account holders. The initial CRS exchange covered 49 jurisdictions but the number will expand to over 100 by September this year.
  • In November, the “requirement to correct” provisions contained in the Finance (No. 2) Act 2017 became law. This is targeted at taxpayers (including trustees) with offshore assets. Under RTC, any such person with a potentially undeclared income tax, capital gains tax and/or inheritance tax liability must correct their tax position by 30 September (when the CRS comes fully on stream). After that deadline, failure to correct will attract punitive fines, such as a tax-geared penalty of up to 200 per cent of the avoided tax plus a possible 10 per cent asset-based penalty.

Tony Wickenden: New tax year, new changes for your clients

These two measures are further reminders that tax cannot be ignored by merely placing assets overseas. If clients have any doubts about the tax position of assets held overseas, they need to act before the RTC deadline, which is less than six months away.

At the same time, however, it is important to remind clients this does not mean there is something intrinsically wrong with holding offshore investments. Offshore bonds and offshore funds (reporting and non-reporting) have very clear tax provisions attributed to them in the UK tax code and can be held with impunity by UK resident and domiciled taxpayers – provided the reporting and declaration requirements of UK tax legislation are complied with.

The same is even true for offshore bank accounts. Nothing wrong with them; just declare any income that they may generate.

Tony Wickenden: What advisers need to know about new tax rules for Scotland and Wales

The Spring Statement was accompanied by several papers focusing on the area of tax evasion and avoidance, including:

  • An update to last year’s consultation paper on corporate tax and the digital economy. Predictably, this was mainly concerned with taxing the usual Silicon Valley suspects.
  • A consultation on the “split payment” of VAT. This would aim to counter online VAT fraud by making the ‘merchant acquirer’ (for example, eBay) or some other intermediate body (for example, a payment services provider) responsible for deducting VAT from gross transaction payments and remitting the amount directly to HMRC. The main target is offshore businesses selling into the UK.
  • A consultation on the role of online platforms in ensuring their users comply with their tax obligations. This is targeted at traders who sell online but do not register with the tax authorities.

Elsewhere in tax…

Let’s move away from tax avoidance now and take a look at business taxation. The main rate of corporation tax is currently 19 per cent. It is destined to decline to 17 per cent from April 2020.

For those running their own business, the low corporation tax rate (compared with the higher and additional rates of income tax) can make trading through a company an appealing option.

However, the decision was complicated in 2016/17 by new tax rules for dividends, which changed again in 2018/19 with the reduction in the dividend allowance to £2,000. Further out, there is a risk of government action to limit the financial benefits of incorporation, with the Chancellor having promised last November to issue a consultation paper on private sector off-payroll working.

Somewhat surprisingly, this document did not appear as part of the Spring Statement. The best choice for any business depends on all the facts and it is important to take more than just today’s tax rules into account when deciding on the appropriate trading vehicle.

Tony Wickenden: Count the cash if you want business relief

The Spring Statement did include the Government’s response to an earlier consultation on changes to business property revaluation in England.

The plan to move from five- to three-yearly revaluations has been confirmed, with the first revaluation taking place in 2021, a year earlier than previously proposed. As ever, even the smallest tax changes generate legitimate and mutually beneficial reasons too contact clients.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection. You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended

taxes
1

Lifetime allowance tax take triples after threshold cut

Savers who breached the lifetime allowance paid a third more in tax bills last year, new figures show. Those who pass the £1.03m ceiling can be charged up to 55 per cent, and according to a freedom of information request to HM Revenue & Customs, taxes related to LTA breaches nearly trebled to £110m in 2016/2017, from […]

6

Advisers warned not to fall foul of HMRC tax avoidance ‘enabler’ rules

HM Revenue & Customs has outlined when advisers will be considered “enablers” of tax avoidance, following government plans announced two years ago to fine those promoting avoidance schemes. In 2016, a consultation from HMRC set out plans to clamp down on advisers in its list of “tax avoidance enablers”. HMRC included advisers within its proposed definition of […]

1

HMRC withdraws 6,000 demands for upfront tax payments

HMRC has decided to withdraw 6,000 of its controversial notices that require tax penalties to be paid upfront, the Financial Times reports. Accelerated payment notices were introduced in 2014 as part of a crackdown on tax avoidance and give recipients 90 days to settle up. They allow HMRC to collect money from people it deems […]

Identifying best-in-class UK stocks — Mark Martin, Neptune UK Opportunities Fund

FE Alpha Manager Mark Martin assumed management of the multi-cap UK Opportunities Fund at the beginning of February. As manager of the highly regarded UK Mid Cap Fund, Martin has begun restructuring the new portfolio to focus on our very best UK stock ideas from across the FTSE All-Share Index. In this video, update Martin addresses:

– Themes informing the UK Opportunities Fund
– The multi-cap structure of the fund
– UK equity valuations

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Behind the numbers: Do quality stocks offer an advantage during times of stress?

Quality stocks offer an appealing combination of defensive characteristics and potentially superior returns, but valuations are driven by greed and fear Recent market vulnerabilities have got many investors rethinking their exposures. What role do defensive assets play if interest rates rise? Is the downside risk unpalatable? Could it be better to seek safety in higher […]

Is default drawdown a realistic proposition?

Default models have proved successful for accumulation but can the same be said for drawdown? When an idea works, it is natural to see if it can successfully be applied to something else. So it should come as no surprise that MPs are calling for default decumulation options to emulate the success auto-enrolment has had […]

Comments

    Leave a comment