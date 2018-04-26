Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Simon Collins: FCA tightens grip on value for money

By

It is likely the increased regulatory scrutiny on fund managers’ value could filter down to advice firms in the future

In my last article, I considered the influence a non-executive director could have in challenging an advice firm’s business model in light of the pension transfer issues.

Now, in its asset management market study final policy issued earlier this month, the FCA has outlined a requirement for fund managers to have independent non-executive directors on their boards.

The regulator used the report to reiterate its view that fund managers do not robustly consider the value they offer to investors and that this leads to investor harm.

It concluded they must be held accountable on this and demonstrate their products’ value on an annual basis. That said, it did concede the rules should not focus only on cost but on the fund’s entire value proposition. It will be crucial for firms to consider the process by which they implement this change and the factors relevant to each fund they manage, which may differ between schemes or asset classes.

The fight for value: Will the FCA’s new rules shake up asset management?

Fund managers should also consider that the factors applied may differ year on year as the fund changes. The FCA has suggested an implementation date of 30 September 2019.

So what part will the independent directors play in this? 

First, let’s look at the rules. The proposal to introduce non-executive directors was generally well supported by the industry, despite some concerns it might be an overly burdensome requirement for start-up or smaller fund managers.

On that point, the FCA has made it clear the benefits of independent scrutiny should be enjoyed by all investors, no matter the size of the business they are investing with. It is also of the view the measure of independence in the formative years of a business is crucial in shaping both strategy and culture.

Fund managers must ensure that at least one quarter of members of the governing body are independent. If the body comprises eight members or fewer, at least two must be independent.

The guidance and requirements on independence are detailed but are set out in the final report. What is clear is that the independent directors should provide input and challenge to the value for money assessment.

FCA: IFAs can sit on fund group boards as independent directors

The prescribed responsibility for all of this is to be implemented as part of the extension of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime. 

Specifically, a senior manager (usually the chair of the board) must take reasonable steps to ensure the firm complies with its obligations to carry out an assessment of overall value, its duty to recruit independent directors and its duty to act in the best interests of fund investors.

The value assessment will require consideration of economies of scale, charges and other payments, the quality of services and the different share classes available to investors.

The FCA has clarified that it will remain up to firms to decide whether to appoint an independent chair.

The FCA’s aim is to strengthen the duty of authorised fund managers to act as “good agents” for their underlying investors. This terminology echoes the comments of the Upper Tribunal in the Arch Financial Products case.

The “good agent” principle is more a regulatory than legal concept and the boundary between legal and regulatory duties here remains to be fully worked out.

The impact of these developments are wide ranging for the asset management industry, particularly in relation to governance and assessment of overall value delivered, which are new areas for fund managers.

New policies, procedures and projects will need to be put in place as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that, while it is asset managers that will need to address the immediate impact of the value for money duty, the FCA’s final rules suggests these obligations may well be extended to other types of firm in the future.

Simon Collins is managing director, regulatory, at Eversheds Sutherland

Recommended

Martin Bamford
4

‘DFMs are expensive and they add little value’: How Informed Choice makes investment decisions

For the latest in our series on how advice firms make their investment decisions, Informed Choice managing director Martin Bamford discusses why he remains sceptical about DFMs and how he picks the right platform for each client Is your investment management kept in-house or outsourced to a third party? We outsource elements of our investment […]

3

FCA forces fund managers to prove value

The FCA has introduced new rules forcing fund managers to ensure their products provide value for the end investor. As part of its asset management market study, the FCA has published final policy changes today after consultation last year. It has decided to press ahead with new rules to strengthen regulation intended to make fund […]

Woodford-Neil-700x450.jpg
3

Independence of Woodford directors called into question

Questions have been raised about the independence of two directors at Neil Woodford’s £855m Patient Capital Trust after a report in The Times reveals they have jobs at companies in which the fund owns a stake. According to The Times, Patient Capital Trust chairwoman Susan Searle is also deputy chairwoman of Mercia Technologies, a quoted […]

Fade sterling strength

Ian Kernohan, senior economist at Royal London Asset Management, examines the current position of sterling as the Brexit process continues to look uncertain. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Industry failing to nudge people to consider pensions options

The financial services industry has failed to find ways of nudging consumers to think about their options at retirement, despite three years of pension freedoms. A panel at the Association of British Insurers retirement conference today lamented the way companies talk to people about pensions and the lack of engagement it inspires. ABI director general […]

1

Pensions minister holds hope for new guidance body by winter

Pensions minister Guy Opperman is hoping the single financial guidance body will be established by winter. Opperman updated delegates at the ABI retirement conference today on how the guidance body is progressing. Currently the government is looking for a chair and chief executive who, once hired, will start looking at how the single guidance body combining […]

Comments

    Leave a comment