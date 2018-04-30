Phil Bray: How to become a ‘go-to’ local expert

Top tips on building your reputation in your local area

One of the most successful ways to grow your business is to make yourself the “go-to” planner for your niche in your local area. The long-term aim is to achieve such local dominance that, when someone thinks about your niche, they immediately associate your name with it.

So, how do you do that?

First things first, you must know your niche. Niches are a good thing; they allow you to become a true expert and they certainly make marketing easier.

However, it needs to focus on people, not product. Remember, you are a specialist in helping people retire successfully, not in pensions.

Alternatively, you might specialise in helping people rebuild their financial life after a divorce but you are not an expert in pension sharing orders.

Forget faking it before you make it too. You genuinely need to be an expert.

Demonstrate your expertise

Naturally, you need to be suitably qualified and experienced in your niche. Ideally, you will also be a member of the relevant trade bodies and associations: for example, if you specialise in financial planning for divorcees, Resolution membership would be advantageous.

Communicate your expertise

Your website should explain the types of people you specialise in advising. But you need to do more; you have to prove it. The best way of doing that is by telling stories:

Content: Writing informative, relevant and interesting blogs will demonstrate your expertise, add value and show you are prepared to give before you receive. Distributing the content via a newsletter and promoting on social media will maximize its reach.

Keep it local

So, you have demonstrated your niche. It is time to start becoming more visible locally. Begin by identifying the area where your target audience lives. We always recommend producing a list of place names; this will give you a list of keywords to include in the blogs and website copy you write.

Train existing clients: We can all agree that best type of new enquiry is a recommendation from an existing client. Therefore, make sure they know you want to build your business (not at the expense of your service levels, though), as well as the type of client you want to work with. This could be done face-to-face at the end of a review meeting, or in a regular communication, perhaps once or twice a year.

Making yourself the go-to local adviser or planner takes work, but it can be such an effective strategy in building great local reputation and a sustainable flow of new enquiries.

Phil Bray is director of The Yardstick Agency