Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Nic Cicutti: Adviser trade bodies need to live in the real world

Trade bodies tend to live in a cloistered environment while advisers keep the industry on its toes

By

This week I have found myself thinking about Neil Liversidge, the big boss at West Riding Financial Solutions. Yes, I know, it is a weird way to start a column.

What prompted it was two things: first, there was the mainly positive reaction from many Money Marketing readers to my comments last week, in which I argued Pimfa’s call for unregulated investments to be excluded from Financial Services Compensation Scheme coverage was a huge mistake.

Among those posting under the online version of my column, there was a terse observation from Neil himself: “As noted, payouts are dictated on the grounds that the advice, not the product, is regulated. That’s why we’ll all get milked when idiot ‘advisers’ start putting little old ladies into peer-to-peer lending Isas.”

The second prompt was a job advert posted on Facebook by, yes, Neil Liversidge of all people. Basically, he is looking for a trainee administrator in his Castleford office. In Neil’s inimitable style, he promises generous pay and conditions, and great long-term career prospects to a successful applicant.

If you get the job, however, Neil says he expects: “First-class attendance and timekeeping. We don’t keep people who are habitually late/lazy/clock-watchers/early leavers and/or who let the side down. I work hard and long hours myself and I absolutely do not tolerate layabouts.”

What also fascinated me about the ad – and has struck me about Neil and many other advisers I have met and socialised with in the past 25 years or more – is the very muscular approach about what they feel is right and wrong, both in their dealings with clients and the world at large.

There is a strong no-nonsense sense of justice there: they do the right thing for people and expect others to do the same. I might baulk at some of Neil’s other political views but I recognise an underlying ideology of fairness in his overall approach to issues in general and the financial services community he operates within, in particular. This may shock some but I also happen to believe such an approach is common among many financial advisers, though not all.

I suspect this approach is also what guided Neil and others either into taking an active interest in trade body activism or becoming powerful advocates for advisers more generally.

But that also leaves me asking myself: if their views are so prevalent within the “lower levels” of the industry, how is it that they appear to have so little traction the higher up the echelons of power you go?

How is it possible, for example, that Pimfa fails to acknowledge that the reason why people end up with duff products like unregulated collective investment schemes is often because of poor advice?

If you simply held such a disgracefully anti-consumerist view that would be bad enough. But in Pimfa’s case, it actually wants to exclude people who were mis-advised to invest in a Ucis from receiving redress by the FSCS. To paraphrase Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood, that is simply un-be-lievable.

So how is it that trade bodies end up reflecting views that do not chime with the underlying sense of equity – defined as being fair and impartial – which many of their members hold?

I suspect it is for several inter-connected reasons. One of them is that trade bodies like Pimfa are isolated – and insulated – from the world at large. Their top bods pinball around from members’ conferences to industry seminars, from lobbying meetings with civil servants and regulators to evening drinks with politicians and chief executive dinners.

Most of their dealings are in London, away from the hurly-burly of “real” life. The 2015-2016 annual report is quite instructive here: almost 50 per cent of all Pimfa regional events were in London, with the Midlands garnering 3.9 per cent, less than the Channel Islands at 5.9 per cent. The North-East and North-West of England limped in at 7.8 and 9.8 per cent respectively.

In that cloistered environment, it becomes easier to believe it is impossible for someone to be bamboozled by an adviser into taking out the wrong product. More dangerously, it becomes possible to argue that, if clients do buy the wrong product, it is always their fault and they should receive no compensation as a result. Any sense of wider moral fairness that Neil and so many like-minded advisers believe in is excluded.

In total contrast, I believe that, whether they like it or not, trade bodies representing advisers are part of a wider community which includes consumers and those – like Which? or Citizens’ Advice – who speak up for them.

As much as the occasional intrusions from regulators and politicians, it is the interaction of advisers with that community, plus some scrutiny from the media (some of it ignorant, some absolutely superb), that helps keep the industry on its toes.

Which leaves me with two final thoughts. One is that we need more people like Neil Liversidge to speak out in support of ordinary consumers. The second is aimed at Pimfa: go out into the real world, talk to consumers and see what they make of your arguments. You might be in for a shock.

Nic Cicutti can be contacted at nic@inspiredmoney.co.uk

Recommended

UK-Currency-Money-Coins-700.jpg

OMGI and Jupiter to change pricing structures across fund ranges

Old Mutual Global Investors and Jupiter are switching from dual pricing to single pricing across their respective fund ranges, while OMGI is also introducing a fixed ongoing charge for its single strategy UK funds. Both firms say the pricing changes follow reviews and are intended to standardise their approaches with the industry. Vanguard and Axa Investment Managers also […]

Finance-Concept-Technology-Brain-Money-700x450.jpg

Nutmeg assets pass £1bn

Robo-adviser Nutmeg has passed the £1bn assets under management mark. The firm says it has roughly doubled both funds and client numbers since September 2016. Nutmeg now has around 48,700 customers. However, the digital wealth manager has struggled to make a profit since launching five years ago. Its 2016 losses amounted to £9.3m, up from […]

Autumn Budget: Today’s key points at a glance

The state of the UK economy with Brexit looming In 2017, growth is expected to come in at 1.5 per cent, falling to 1.4 per cent in 2018 Through 2019 and 2020, growth is set to fall again to 1.3 per cent, before picking up to 1.5 per cent in 2021 and then to 1.6 […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg
4

RBS returns to advice with robo offering

Royal Bank of Scotland has joined rivals like HSBC in launching an automated investment advice service for more than five million customers. The bank claims to be the first bank in the UK to launch a “fully regulated” robo-advice service, which will be under its NatWest brand. The service, live from Monday, is targeted at […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Are IFAs missing out on workplace wins?

The workplace presents a significant opportunity for advisers, yet many are still shunning this sizable market, experts argue. The pension freedoms and auto-enrolment have increased the unmet need for advice in the workplace. Some larger employers and pension trustees are no longer content to leave employees to fend for themselves among scammers and fraudsters and […]

Woodford rejects OBR forecasts in Autumn Budget

Neil Woodford has rejected gloomy UK growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility revealed in yesterday’s budget, arguing the country is on track to achieve annual growth around 2 per cent. According to the OBR, growth this year will be 1.5 per cent, and fall to 1.4 per cent in 2018. Through 2019 and […]

ChrisHill_Hargreaves

OMGI transfers £63m Isa accounts to Hargreaves

Old Mutual Global Investors is to transfer £63m worth of Isa accounts to Hargreaves Lansdown. OMGI plans to move its 3,200 Isa customers to Hargreaves with effect from 24 February 2018 and stop its Isa service on the 27 February. The asset manager says the decision comes as clients increasingly demand online access to the Isa […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment